Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter New Green Colour Option To Be Unveiled On Independence Day

Ola Electric will complete a year since the launch of its first electric scooter Ola S1 Pro in India. The company is planning to make this year even bigger by announcing a host of new products including a new colour variant of the Ola S1 Pro. Ola CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal dropped a hint about the new colour option that will be unveiled on Independence Day, August 15. The Ola S1 Pro new colour may most like be green.

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal sent out a tweet dropping a very strong hint about the new colour option. In a tweet he not only shared an image of a forest but also shared that the company will be revealing the "greenest EV" Ola has made so far. In the video trailer, the company said "The Greenest Scooter Just Got Greener".

Ola Electric Announcements on Independence Day

Ola Electric‘s Bhavish Aggarwal had earlier last week shared a Twitter poll hinting at the upcoming launches on August 15, India’s 75th Independence Day. We can expect a very eventful launch schedule next week. If the post is anything to go by, Ola will not only launch a new colour variant of the Ola S1 Pro but also a whole new scooter that will be more affordable compared to the S1 Pro. Ola is also expected to unveil its first electric car on August 15. Most likely, this car will be in a concept form and the company might introduce the commercial version in the coming years.

Ola will also be announcing its new cell factory during the event, making it more self-reliant in terms of producing batteries for the Indian market.

The company recently signed its PLI agreement with MHI (Ministry of Heavy Industries) to set up a new cell factory in India. Considering that batteries are one of the biggest factors in the pricing of an EV, Ola’s in-house cell factory can help it reduce prices considerably. However, it is still pretty early to speculate on that.