comscore Ola S1 Pro electric scooter new Green colour option to be unveiled on Independence Day
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter New Green Colour Option To Be Unveiled On Independence Day
News

Ola S1 Pro new Green colour to be unveiled during Independence Day Ola Electric event

automobile

Bhavish Aggarwal had earlier last week shared a Twitter poll hinting at the upcoming launches on August 15, India’s 75th Independence Day.

Ola S1 Pro Green Colour

Ola S1 Pro Green Colour variant.

Ola Electric will complete a year since the launch of its first electric scooter Ola S1 Pro in India. The company is planning to make this year even bigger by announcing a host of new products including a new colour variant of the Ola S1 Pro. Ola CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal dropped a hint about the new colour option that will be unveiled on Independence Day, August 15. The Ola S1 Pro new colour may most like be green. Also Read - Ola electric car or new S1 EV? Bhavish Aggarwal drops major hint at August 15 launch

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal sent out a tweet dropping a very strong hint about the new colour option. In a tweet he not only shared an image of a forest but also shared that the company will be revealing the “greenest EV” Ola has made so far. In the video trailer, the company said “The Greenest Scooter Just Got Greener”. Also Read - Ather 450X 2022 launch today: Launch details and what to expect from new Ola S1 Pro, TVS iQube rival

Ola Electric Announcements on Independence Day

Ola Electric‘s Bhavish Aggarwal had earlier last week shared a Twitter poll hinting at the upcoming launches on August 15, India’s 75th Independence Day. We can expect a very eventful launch schedule next week. If the post is anything to go by, Ola will not only launch a new colour variant of the Ola S1 Pro but also a whole new scooter that will be more affordable compared to the S1 Pro. Ola is also expected to unveil its first electric car on August 15. Most likely, this car will be in a concept form and the company might introduce the commercial version in the coming years.
Ola will also be announcing its new cell factory during the event, making it more self-reliant in terms of producing batteries for the Indian market. Also Read - Ola S1 Pro rival Simple One electric scooter revealed: Check images, features

The company recently signed its PLI agreement with MHI (Ministry of Heavy Industries) to set up a new cell factory in India. Considering that batteries are one of the biggest factors in the pricing of an EV, Ola’s in-house cell factory can help it reduce prices considerably. However, it is still pretty early to speculate on that.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 8, 2022 2:18 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Amazon Great Freedom sale: iPhone 12 to AirPods Pro top 5 Apple devices you can purchase under Rs 60,000
Photo Gallery
Amazon Great Freedom sale: iPhone 12 to AirPods Pro top 5 Apple devices you can purchase under Rs 60,000
Xbox Series S console price in India reportedly increased

Gaming

Xbox Series S console price in India reportedly increased

Everything we know about 10th-gen entry level iPad

Mobiles

Everything we know about 10th-gen entry level iPad

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Honda CB350RS: Top 5 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 alternatives available in India

Photo Gallery

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Honda CB350RS: Top 5 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 alternatives available in India

Infinix Hot 12 Pro is now available for purchase

Mobiles

Infinix Hot 12 Pro is now available for purchase

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Ola S1 Pro new Green colour to be unveiled Independence Day Ola Electric event

Amazon Great Freedom sale: iPhone 12 to AirPods Pro top 5 Apple devices you can purchase under Rs 60,000

Amazon Great Freedom sale: iPhone 12 to 10.2-inch iPad top 5 Apple devices you can purchase under Rs 60,000

Xbox Series S console price in India reportedly increased

Everything we know about 10th-gen entry level iPad

5 Budget Friendly Gadgets To Gift Your Buddy this Friendships Day

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2022, 40% off on smartphones

700MHz Spectrum: All about the hottest sub-GHz 5G band

Why are tech companies slowing down hiring

Block Spam Calls Permanently on Android Smartphones

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Friendships Day 2022: 5 Budget Friendly Gadgets To Gift Your Buddy

Features

Friendships Day 2022: 5 Budget Friendly Gadgets To Gift Your Buddy
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2022, Smartphones Upto 40% Off, Check out the video to know the Offers

Features

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2022, Smartphones Upto 40% Off, Check out the video to know the Offers
YouTube's New Experimental Feature Update: It Will Let You Zoom In Videos Now, Watch Video for Details

News

YouTube's New Experimental Feature Update: It Will Let You Zoom In Videos Now, Watch Video for Details
Nothing Phone (1) Lite May Get Launched, Check Out the Video For Details here

News

Nothing Phone (1) Lite May Get Launched, Check Out the Video For Details here

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999