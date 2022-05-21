Ola S1 Pro India price hiked by Rs 10,000

comscore Ola S1 Pro scooter price hiked: Check new price here
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter price hiked by Rs 10,000; price of S1 remains unchanged

The new price of Ola S1 Pro electric scooter is Rs 1,39,999, up from Rs 1,29,999.

As soon as Ola Electric opened its third purchase window, a price hike was seen in the S1 Pro model’s price. The new price of the S1 Pro electric scooter is Rs 1,39,999, up from Rs 1,29,999. The new price has been updated on the company’s official website. Also Read - Ola S1 Pro purchase window opens on May 21: Check details

In March, Ola CEO had revealed that prices of the electric scooter will see an increase in the next purchase window. As expected, prices have increased. Also Read - Ola Electric CEO says more EVs will catch fire, but rarely: Report

The Bengaluru-based startup has now commenced accepting fresh bookings for the electric scooter. Interested buyers can head over to Ola Electric’s website and reserve a slot for booking the Ola S1 Pro by paying a token amount of Rs 499 token amount. The existing buyers, who have already reserved a slot will be able to buy the Ola S1 Pro by making a deposit of Rs 20,000. Customers who have reserved their slots before will get an early access to the EV.

Recently, Ola Electric conduct a voluntary recall of 1,441 units of its electric scooter Ola S1 Pro days after Union Minister Nitin Gadkari warned EV companies about the fire. One Ola Electric scooter Ola S1 Pro caught fire on March 26 in Pune. The recall will be of the same batch of scooters that were manufactured with the one that caught fire.

Bhavish Aggarwal recently reacted to the govt’s strict warning to EV companies. He said, “It’s important that standards are at a high level. There will be the odd incident with everyone. But we are following high standards, higher than what is mandated. I support penalties for people who don’t support high standards.”

The recent string of events involving electric scooters catching fire has raised concerns about the current safety standards issued by the Govt of India. Apart from a response from the Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the Niti Aayog has also come up with a draft for EV battery swapping policy.

Ola S1 Pro specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Ola S1 Pro offers a top speed of 115Km per hour with the acceleration of three seconds. It comes with a 8.5Kw that offers a true range of around 135Kms. The electric scooter also sports a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system and it also features support for Bluetooth connectivity. The EV comes in a total of 10 colour variants for buyers to pick from.

 

  • Published Date: May 21, 2022 4:09 PM IST

