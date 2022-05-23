Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooters Being Delivered In 24 Hours Says Ola Ceo

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal took to Twitter to showcase the brand’s deliveries in ‘Hyper Mode’. Aggarwal shared a tweet showing buyers who received their Ola S1 Pro electric scooters within 24 hours of making the payment. Also Read - Ola S1 Pro electric scooter price hiked by Rs 10,000; price of S1 remains unchanged

Aggarwal said, “Deliveries now happening in under 24hours from purchase! Great work by the @OlaElectric team.” Also Read - Ola S1 Pro purchase window opens on May 21: Check details

Aggarwal further compared the brand’s fast turnaround time with others in the current market. Aggarwal claimed that even registrations take a few days but Ola is able to deliver the Ola S1 Pro scooters in a single day. In his tweet, he said, “Most other brands have months waiting. Even registrations take a few days in dealerships. The future is here, be a part of it!” Also Read - Hero Electric partners with Revfin to jointly finance 2,50,000 electric 2 wheelers

This is a stark contrast to what we witnessed in the first few months of the launch of the Ola S1 Pro. Buyers were complaining about excruciatingly long waiting periods, even after making the full payment for the scooter.

The Ola S1 Pro was launched in December last year. The company then opened its sales windows for a limited periods after that. However, now the company has opened the purchasing window for all from May 21.

Deliveries now happening in under 24hours from purchase! Great work by the @OlaElectric team💪🏼👌🏼 Most other brands have months waiting. Even registrations take a few days in dealerships. The future is here, be a part of it! pic.twitter.com/4LG20pwuI9 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) May 23, 2022

Ola also increased the prices of their flagship electric scooter. The company increased the price of the Ola S1 Pro from Rs 1,29,999 to Rs 1,39,999. The price of the Ola S1 is the same as before at Rs 99,999. The Ola S1 Pro now costs Rs 1,20,149 in Delhi and Rs 1,19,999 in Gujarat. In Maharashtra is will set you back by Rs 1,29,999 and Rs 1,29,105 in Rajasthan.

The expedited deliveries also come at a time when there’s a shadow cast on the electric scooter industry due to frequent EV fires. Additionally, Ola specifically is dealing with a lot of cases accusing the company of a glitch that makes the scooter run in reverse at high speed. The company hasn’t officially acknowledged the failure.

Ola is also one of the few electric scooter brands to have conducted a recall for a specific batch of its scooters after the fire incident.