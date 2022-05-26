comscore Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front fork broke during ride, claims rider
Recently, Ola Electric conduct a voluntary recall of 1,441 units of its electric scooter Ola S1 Pro days after Union Minister Nitin Gadkari warned EV companies about the fire.

In yet another tragic incident involving Ola Electric Scooter, an Ola S1 Pro owner has shared a picture of his broken Ola Electric scooter, alleging the front suspension – the tube that links and connects the handlebar to the wheel- broke away during low-speed driving. Also Read - Greta Electric launches Harper ZX Series-I electric scooter at Rs 41,999, but there's a catch

On the microblogging site Twitter, Sreenadh Menon requested the company for a replacement of the vehicle. Also Read - How to book a test ride for Ola S1 Pro electric scooter via the Ola app: Step-by-step guide

“The front fork is breaking even in small speed driving and it is a serious and dangerous thing we are facing now, we would like to request that we need a replacement or design change on that part and save our life from a road accident due to poor material used,” Menon wrote. Also Read - Ola CEO claims Ola S1 Pro electric scooters being delivered in 24 hours

Many other users too joined him with countless stories of quality issues, breakdowns and poor after-sales experiences on the same thread.

“This is a misery that happened to me. The front fork collapsed while hitting a wall at a speed of 25kmph in eco mode along an uphill side,” another user wrote.

“Similar issue happened to some other customers on the plain road also. Take this as a serious and most urgent problem and resolve it soon,” he added.

Recently, Ola Electric conduct a voluntary recall of 1,441 units of its electric scooter Ola S1 Pro days after Union Minister Nitin Gadkari warned EV companies about the fire. One Ola Electric scooter Ola S1 Pro caught fire on March 26 in Pune.

Bhavish Aggarwal recently reacted to the govt’s strict warning to EV companies. He said, “It’s important that standards are at a high level. There will be the odd incident with everyone. But we are following high standards, higher than what is mandated. I support penalties for people who don’t support high standards.”

The recent string of events involving electric scooters catching fire has raised concerns about the current safety standards issued by the Govt of India. Apart from a response from the Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the Niti Aayog has also come up with a draft for EV battery swapping policy.

Ola S1 Pro specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Ola S1 Pro offers a top speed of 115Km per hour with the acceleration of three seconds. It comes with a 8.5Kw that offers a true range of around 135Kms. The electric scooter also sports a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system and it also features support for Bluetooth connectivity. The EV comes in a total of 10 colour variants for buyers to pick from.

  • Published Date: May 26, 2022 12:41 PM IST

