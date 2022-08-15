comscore Ola S1 Pro in Khaki colour launched to mark India's Independence Day
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Ola S1 Pro Khaki Colour Model Launched To Mark Indias Independence Day
News

Ola S1 Pro Khaki colour model launched to mark India's Independence Day

automobile

Ola launched a new Khaki colour S1 Pro electric scooter that has the same configurations as the other existing S1 Pro models but at a slightly higher price.

olas1prokhaki_1

Ola Electric made several announcements at its mega event on India’s 76th Independence Day. The Indian company unveiled its first electric car. While the car stole the spotlight, there were other products that Ola launched to commemorate India’s Independence Day. Ola launched a new Khaki colour S1 Pro electric scooter to mark the event. The new colour model has the same configurations as the other existing S1 Pro models but at a slightly higher price. Also Read - Ola unveils its first electric car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds: All details here

Before concluding the event, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggrawal announced the new Khaki colourway. In a short clip showing the new S1 Pro Khaki in its entirety, the company mentioned that the new colour will have only 1947 units. While that number symbolises Independence Day, it also conveys that interested customers should hurry up. The 1947 units of the Khaki colourway will be sold across Ola dealerships and partner outlets. Also Read - Ola S1 launched in India at Rs 99,999: Check features, range, colour options, more

ola s1 pro khaki, ola s1 pro price, ola s1 pro launch, ola s1 pro book, independence day 2022 Also Read - iPhone 14 Pro to cost more and have 128GB base storage option

The Ola S1 Pro Khaki aka Freedom Edition comes with a True Range of 170km, while the ARAI-certified range is 181km. It can reach a top speed of 116kmph and has a Hyper Mode. Ola said that the new vehicle will need to be updated to MoveOS 3 for new features to become accessible. The entire body of the new variant has a dark green colour, which is not entirely Khaki. It is matte paint, so people looking for a shiny finish may be disappointed. The head and tail lamps are the same as on other colour models.

Ola S1 Pro Khaki price in India

The new Khaki colourway of the Ola S1 Pro is slightly more expensive than some of the scooter’s other models. The ex-showroom price of the S1 Pro Khaki is Rs 1,49,999. There is a facility of EMI starting at Rs 3,999 per month. The new S1 Pro Khaki is available for booking on the Ola Electric website. Apart from the Khaki colour, referred to as Freedom Edition on the website, the Ola S1 Pro is available in Porcelain White, Neo Mint, Coral Glam, Het Black, Marshmellow, Liquid Silver, Millenial Pink, Anthracite Grey, Midnight Blue, and Matt Black.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 15, 2022 3:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Independence Day 2022: Ola unveils its first electric car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds
automobile
Independence Day 2022: Ola unveils its first electric car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds
Ola S1 launched in India at Rs 99,999: Check features, range, colour options, more

automobile

Ola S1 launched in India at Rs 99,999: Check features, range, colour options, more

iPhone 14 Pro tipped to start at 128GB: All you need to know

Mobiles

iPhone 14 Pro tipped to start at 128GB: All you need to know

Independence Day 2022: 5 DRDO technologies that India uses for defence

News

Independence Day 2022: 5 DRDO technologies that India uses for defence

Xiaomi 12T Pro may launch in September: Check specs

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12T Pro may launch in September: Check specs

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Ola S1 Pro in Khaki colour launched to mark India's Independence Day

Independence Day 2022: Ola unveils its first electric car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds

Ola S1 launched in India at Rs 99,999: Check features, range, colour options, more

Independence Day 2022: 5 DRDO technologies that India uses for defence

Xiaomi 12T Pro may launch in September: Check specs

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under 25,000 in India

List of Smartphones Made In India 2022

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A, Check Out the First Impressions Video here

Jio 5G vs Airtel 5G: Launch date, top speeds, and cities for first rollout

Check Out The Top 5 Home Delivery Apps, Blinkit, Dunzo and More, Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under ₹25,000 in India, OnePlus, Realme, Samsung, Motorola and More

Features

Check out the List of Top 5 5G Smartphones Under ₹25,000 in India, OnePlus, Realme, Samsung, Motorola and More
Independence Day 2022 Special: Check Out the List of Made in India Smartphones like iPhone 13, OnePlus and More

Features

Independence Day 2022 Special: Check Out the List of Made in India Smartphones like iPhone 13, OnePlus and More
OnePlus 10T Review: Is it worth buying? Check out our detailed review here

Reviews

OnePlus 10T Review: Is it worth buying? Check out our detailed review here
GOOGLE PIXEL 6A : First Impressions #googlepixel6a

Features

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A : First Impressions #googlepixel6a

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

70,790

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

43,690

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999