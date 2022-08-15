Ola S1 Pro in Khaki colour launched to mark India's Independence Day

Ola Electric made several announcements at its mega event on India’s 76th Independence Day. The Indian company unveiled its first electric car. While the car stole the spotlight, there were other products that Ola launched to commemorate India’s Independence Day. Ola launched a new Khaki colour S1 Pro electric scooter to mark the event. The new colour model has the same configurations as the other existing S1 Pro models but at a slightly higher price. Also Read - Ola unveils its first electric car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds: All details here

Before concluding the event, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggrawal announced the new Khaki colourway. In a short clip showing the new S1 Pro Khaki in its entirety, the company mentioned that the new colour will have only 1947 units. While that number symbolises Independence Day, it also conveys that interested customers should hurry up. The 1947 units of the Khaki colourway will be sold across Ola dealerships and partner outlets. Also Read - Ola S1 launched in India at Rs 99,999: Check features, range, colour options, more

Also Read - iPhone 14 Pro to cost more and have 128GB base storage option

The Ola S1 Pro Khaki aka Freedom Edition comes with a True Range of 170km, while the ARAI-certified range is 181km. It can reach a top speed of 116kmph and has a Hyper Mode. Ola said that the new vehicle will need to be updated to MoveOS 3 for new features to become accessible. The entire body of the new variant has a dark green colour, which is not entirely Khaki. It is matte paint, so people looking for a shiny finish may be disappointed. The head and tail lamps are the same as on other colour models.

Ola S1 Pro Khaki price in India

The new Khaki colourway of the Ola S1 Pro is slightly more expensive than some of the scooter’s other models. The ex-showroom price of the S1 Pro Khaki is Rs 1,49,999. There is a facility of EMI starting at Rs 3,999 per month. The new S1 Pro Khaki is available for booking on the Ola Electric website. Apart from the Khaki colour, referred to as Freedom Edition on the website, the Ola S1 Pro is available in Porcelain White, Neo Mint, Coral Glam, Het Black, Marshmellow, Liquid Silver, Millenial Pink, Anthracite Grey, Midnight Blue, and Matt Black.