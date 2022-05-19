Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has revealed that the company’s Ola S1 Pro electric scooter will be up for grabs in India soon. Aggarwal, via a tweet, revealed that the purchase window for the Ola S1 Pro will open this weekend, that is, May 21. It is expected to last until May 22. Also Read - Hero Electric partners with Revfin to jointly finance 2,50,000 electric 2 wheelers

He also said interested buyers who have already reserved the Ola S1 Pro will get early access to the EV.

Interested buyers can head over to Ola Electric’s website and reserve a slot for booking the Ola S1 Pro by paying a token amount of Rs 499 token amount. The existing buyers, who have already reserved a slot will be able to buy the Ola S1 Pro by making a deposit of Rs 20,000. Customers who have reserved their slots before will get an early access to the EV.

In addition to this, the Ola Electric CEO also said that the company will begin test rides for the EV in India starting May 19 in five new cities across the country. However, he did not provide any further details about this.

Ola S1 Pro specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Ola S1 Pro offers a top speed of 115Km per hour with the acceleration of three seconds. It comes with a 8.5Kw that offers a true range of around 135Kms. The electric scooter also sports a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system and it also features support for Bluetooth connectivity. The EV comes in a total of 10 colour variants for buyers to pick from.

Ola S1 Pro price

Coming to the price, the Ola S1 Pro electric scooter costs Rs 1,29,999 (ex-showroom) in India. However, it is available for Rs 1,10,149 in Delhi, Rs 1,09,999 in Gujarat, Rs 1,24,999 in Maharashtra and Rs 1,19,138 in Rajasthan. It can be purchased in India at a monthly EMI starting at Rs 2,999. Financing options include Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra, ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda among others.