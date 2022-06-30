comscore Ola S1 Pro MoveOS 2.0 update brings bugs alongside new features
News

Ola S1 Pro users report issues after updating to MoveOS 2.0, company yet to acknowledge

automobile

Ola has not acknowledged the problems yet, but considering the issues are widespread, an update is expected.

Ola S1 Pro Eco Mode

Ola S1 Pro is giving users issues after they updated it to the latest MoveOS 2.0.

Ola Electric’s anticipated MoveOS 2.0 software update for its high-stake S1 Pro electric vehicle is finally reaching a wider user base, but it seems the new update is full of bugs. Ola S1 Pro users who have been waiting for features such as Cruise Control patiently also head to deal with issues such as false battery charging status on the companion app and handlebar lock engagement problems. Ola has not acknowledged the problems yet, but considering the issues are widespread, an update is expected. Also Read - Ola S1 Pro review with MoveOS 2 update: A glimpse of the future

While the issues are consistent across all the units that have been updated to the new MoveOS 2.0, one user pointed them out vividly. TeamBHP user Purushotham BV, who goes by HighOctane, said updating his Ola S1 Pro to the new firmware was not simple. The update, which was 800MB in size, took around half an hour for installation. Updation is not possible without Ola’s companion app, so you will need to pair your vehicle with the app on your phone before you can start the process. Also Read - Ola Electric announces official launch date for MoveOS 2: Check details

MoveOS 2.0 update process

While MoveOS 2.0 is available as an OTA update, it can also be installed manually. The manual process is needed for certain units that are from the earlier batches of production as they need a VCU (vehicle control unit) upgrade for more RAM, storage, and better GPS connectivity. In other words, you will need to swap the VCU on your older S1 Pro model if you want to run MoveOS 2.0 and that requires you to contact the company. Ola Electric recently recalled around 1,441 older units of S1 Pro because they ran the earlier version of VCU. Also Read - Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front fork broke during ride, alleges user

One of the users who got the VCU swapped on their S1 Pro faced issues such as sluggish ECO mode, among others. But those with new VCU on their Ola S1 Pro are not having a great time after updating to MoveOS 2.0 either. Initial impressions from select users highlight that there are issues in the synchronisation of settings between the vehicle and the companion app. While that does not seem like a major issue, the vehicle itself is giving issues, such as issues in handlebar engagement when unlocking it using the phone. The GPS module is also allegedly acting up while using MapMyIndia’s navigation on the go.

Teething problems

Ola Electric has been subjected to criticism amid little positive feedback ever since its first electric scooter arrived in India. The first batch of scooters lacked key features that Ola Electric touted at the time of launch, leaving buyers high and dry. And to worsen their fears, the majority of Ola S1 Pro units were full of issues, either on the hardware side or on the software. Ola Electric, which is among the pioneers of electric vehicle adoption in India, also had to face the brunt of customers after EV fire incidents across the country, especially when co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal defended the cases.

  • Published Date: June 30, 2022 11:45 AM IST

