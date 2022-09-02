comscore Ola sells 10,000 S1 units within 24 hours; deliveries to begin from September 7
  Ola Sells 10000 S1 Units Within 24 Hours Deliveries To Begin From September 7
Ola sells 10,000 S1 units within 24 hours; deliveries to begin from September 7: Details here

First unveiled on August 15, Ola S1 is equipped with a 3 KWh Lithium-ion battery pack.

Ola Electric on Friday announced that it has sold 10,000 units of its latest EV two-wheeler – Ola S1 within 24 hours of opening the booking window for early reservations. The deliveries for early reserves will begin from September 7, pan India. The booking window for the rest of the customers opens on September 2, from the Ola app and on the Ola Electric website. Also Read - Ola S1 purchase window to open for all tomorrow: Check all details

First unveiled on August 15, Ola S1 is equipped with a 3 KWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The Ola S1 comes with some most popular MoveOS features like Music Playback, Navigation, Companion App, and Reverse Mode, and its top speed of 95 Km/h makes it one of the fastest scooters in the segment. Available in Porcelain White, Jet Black, Neo Mint, Coral Glam and Liquid Silver, the S1 has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 99,999. Also Read - iVoomi Energy launches new electric scooters at Rs 99,999 with up to 180 km range

Customers can also avail easy finance options offered by 5 finance partners or any offline banking or financial institution of choice or even cash. With EMI starting at ₹2,999 and loan processing fee waiver, Ola S1 customers can now easily access their much-desired EV. Also Read - Ola Mission Electric 2022 event highlights in pics: Here’s all that was announced

The Ola S1 comes with a 3kWh battery. It comes with an ARAI-certified range of 131 km. Here is the range in each driving mode:

141 km- ARAI certified
128 km- ECO mode
101 km- Normal Mode
90 km- Sports Mode

Ola Electric claims that the Ola S1 can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in 3.8 seconds. The time that the scooter will take to charge at home is 5 hours. The peak power generated by the motor will be 8.5kW. The scooter comes with 36-liter boot. The company claims a true range of 128 km.

Customers can reserve their Ola S1 directly from the Ola app and avail of finance options offered by five finance partners or any offline banking or financial institution of choice or even cash. EMI will start at Rs 2,999 and there is a loan processing fee waiver.

  • Published Date: September 2, 2022 6:44 PM IST
