Ola to roll out 10,000 electric cars in its fleet across India

Ola has announced that it is now ready to roll out 10,000 electric cars in its fleet across the country with premium services.

Ola has announced it is ready to enter the premium EV category with a fleet of 10,000 electric cars. The cab aggregator app-based company said it is in the final stages of rolling out the pilot of the new category in the coming weeks. The electric vehicles will be available as a part of the company’s ride-hailing service alongside the existing ones that use conventional resources such as petrol, diesel, and CNG. Ola claims its electric cars will be operated by top-rated drivers and will facilitate fully cashless payments. Also Read - Ola Electric begins rolling out MoveOS 3 to its electric scooters in India: Check top features here

The last claim of cashless payments is a tall one. The ground reality of Ola cabs suggests the denial of cab service by drivers if the rider chose an online payment mode. Ola is also claiming that there will be zero cancellations for its premium fleet, which will “reimagine every aspect to offer consumers a seamless ride experience.” Also Read - Ola S1 Air launched with 100 km range in Eco mode, 90 km/h top speed, and Move OS 3

Commenting on the announcement, Bhavish Aggarwal, founder and CEO of Ola Electric, said, “Electrification of the ride-hailing fleet is the next frontier for the industry and a huge step in the direction of the future of mobility. Our roadmap of developing in-house core technologies and products that can be leveraged across the group level gives us a very strong competitive advantage in the ride-hailing business. We are completely reimagining this segment to not only improve the driver and consumer experience but also offer clean and green mobility options eventually to 500 million Indians.” Also Read - Ola Diwali event: Ola Electric may launch a budget EV on October 22

The new EV service by Ola will take on Uber’s efforts to roll out electric cars in its fleet across the country. Since electric vehicles are being seen as the next revolution in the auto industry, mostly because of fewer carbon emissions than those that run on petrol and diesel, cab aggregators are bullishly moving ahead to adapt. The government is also promoting the use of electric vehicles to minimise dependence on non-renewable resources.

The biggest competitor of Ola, however, would be BluSmart, which is an EV-only cab aggregator available in select Indian cities. Ola, however, claims it has the biggest ride-hailing network in India with operations in 200 cities and more than 1 million drivers on the platform.

  • Published Date: January 5, 2023 10:17 AM IST
