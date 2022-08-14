Ola s electric car could arrive on August 15

Ola is planning to launch an electric car in India soon. Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has been sharing teaser videos of the company’s upcoming electric vehicle via his official Twitter account. In one of such posts on the micro-blogging platform, Aggarwal wrote that the company would make an important announcement at 2PM on August 15, 2022. Accompanying the post is a short video that shows a red-coloured car. “Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost,” he wrote in the post. Also Read - Ola and Uber rebut the rumors of their merger

In a more recently post, he wrote — “Wheels of the revolution”, with a short video of what looks like the back of Ola’s upcoming electric car. Take a peek at it here:

Wheels of the revolution! pic.twitter.com/8zQV3ezj6o — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) August 13, 2022

In a separate teaser video earlier this week, the Ola Electric CEO wrote — “Can’t wait to share all the stuff we’ve been working on this year! See you at 2pm on 15th August!!,” hinting towards the launch of a new electric vehicle.

Can’t wait to share all the stuff we’ve been working on this year! See you at 2pm on 15th August!! 🇮🇳🛵🏎🔋⚡️ pic.twitter.com/yBQF9AO4Ca — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) August 12, 2022

It is worth noting that this not the first time that the Ola Electric CEO has hinted towards the company planning to launch an electric car in India soon. Earlier this month, Aggarwal hosted a poll via his official Twitter handle wherein he asked his follower as to what the company was planning to launch on August 15. The options included — a new S1 electric scooter at a more pocket-friendly price, ‘India’s sportiest car’, Ola cell factory or an Ola S1 electric scooter in a new colour variant. The poll showed a close call between a new electric car and a new electric scooter.

Details about the company’s electric car are scarce for now but Ola has already revealed its first electric car will be available in a red colour variant and sport Ola Logos on both the sides. A LiveMint report says the the upcoming electric car would sport a coupe-style roofline with 4 doors.