comscore Ola’s electric car could arrive on August 15
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Olas Electric Car Could Arrive On August 15 Hints Ceo Bhavish Aggarwal
News

Ola’s electric car could arrive on August 15, hints CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

automobile

Ola Electric is expected to unveil its first electric car at 2PM on August 15, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has hinted to.

Ola Electric Car

Image: Bhavish Aggarwal/Twitter

Ola is planning to launch an electric car in India soon. Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has been sharing teaser videos of the company’s upcoming electric vehicle via his official Twitter account. In one of such posts on the micro-blogging platform, Aggarwal wrote that the company would make an important announcement at 2PM on August 15, 2022. Accompanying the post is a short video that shows a red-coloured car. “Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost,” he wrote in the post. Also Read - Ola and Uber rebut the rumors of their merger

In a more recently post, he wrote — “Wheels of the revolution”, with a short video of what looks like the back of Ola’s upcoming electric car. Take a peek at it here:

In a separate teaser video earlier this week, the Ola Electric CEO wrote — “Can’t wait to share all the stuff we’ve been working on this year! See you at 2pm on 15th August!!,” hinting towards the launch of a new electric vehicle.

It is worth noting that this not the first time that the Ola Electric CEO has hinted towards the company planning to launch an electric car in India soon. Earlier this month, Aggarwal hosted a poll via his official Twitter handle wherein he asked his follower as to what the company was planning to launch on August 15. The options included — a new S1 electric scooter at a more pocket-friendly price, ‘India’s sportiest car’, Ola cell factory or an Ola S1 electric scooter in a new colour variant. The poll showed a close call between a new electric car and a new electric scooter.

Details about the company’s electric car are scarce for now but Ola has already revealed its first electric car will be available in a red colour variant and sport Ola Logos on both the sides. A LiveMint report says the the upcoming electric car would sport a coupe-style roofline with 4 doors.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 14, 2022 12:00 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 14, 2022 12:02 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Employee's personal Google account led to a major data breach, admits Cisco
News
Employee's personal Google account led to a major data breach, admits Cisco
Uber to soon shut down Uber Rewards

automobile

Uber to soon shut down Uber Rewards

How to cancel your Spotify Premium subscription

How To

How to cancel your Spotify Premium subscription

OnePlus may soon be launching a foldable smartphone

Mobiles

OnePlus may soon be launching a foldable smartphone

Top features coming to Telegram

Photo Gallery

Top features coming to Telegram

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Ola s electric car could arrive on August 15

Employee's personal Google account led to a major data breach, admits Cisco

Uber to soon shut down Uber Rewards

OnePlus may soon be launching a foldable smartphone

Google employee warns about layoffs: Here's what he said

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A, Check Out the First Impressions Video here

Jio 5G vs Airtel 5G: Launch date, top speeds, and cities for first rollout

Check Out The Top 5 Home Delivery Apps, Blinkit, Dunzo and More, Watch Video

OnePlus 10T India: 5 Things You Must Know About this Latest Flagship

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 first impressions

Related Topics

Latest Videos

OnePlus 10T Review: Is it worth buying? Check out our detailed review here

Reviews

OnePlus 10T Review: Is it worth buying? Check out our detailed review here
GOOGLE PIXEL 6A : First Impressions #googlepixel6a

Features

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A : First Impressions #googlepixel6a
Google pixel 6a Review: Is It Worth Buying ?? Check Out the Detailed Review Here

Reviews

Google pixel 6a Review: Is It Worth Buying ?? Check Out the Detailed Review Here
India likely to ban Chinese companies for selling smartphone under Rs 12000, Watch Video for details

News

India likely to ban Chinese companies for selling smartphone under Rs 12000, Watch Video for details

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

70,790

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

43,690

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999