The Indian govt has finally approved the retro fitment of both CNG and LPG kits in BS6 vehicles. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has released a notification informing about the new option. The Ministry has notified that CNG and LPG kit on BS (Bharat Stage)-VI petrol vehicles will now be permitted in cars weighing under 3,500 kg. The notification also permits the replacement of diesel engines with CNG/LPG engines in case of BS-VI vehicles with the same weight limit. Currently, only BS-IV variants are allowed to use retrofitted CNG kits.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, type approvals for vehicles retrofitted with CNG kits shall be valid for three years from the date of issue. The approval shall be renewed for every three years at a time. The retro fitment of CNG kits on BS VI petrol vehicles will be allowed for categories L, M and N with Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) less than 3,500 kg.

The type approval of BS VI vehicle with a diesel engine should be replaced by new LPG engine. The diesel-powered car should meet BS VI emission norms as applicable to the category of vehicle in respect of its place of use and it will be subject to tests.

It should be noted that while the govt has notified the retro fitment of CNG Kits, the kit makers will need to apply for a valid certification of each kit they are offering for each car model. A statement from the notification from the ministry said, “The kit manufacturers or suppliers shall provide a layout plan for retro fitment of LPG kit in the respective models on which any approved kit is to be installed, to the test agency for vetting and approval. The retro fitment of kit shall be on the basis of such type approved layout plan only. Testing agencies will be required to indicate specifically the models and their variants on which certificate will be valid.”