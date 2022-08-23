comscore Petrol cars with BS6 engines can finally be used with CNG kits
News

Petrol car owners with BS6 engines can finally retro fit their cars with CNG kits

automobile

The diesel-powered car should meet BS VI emission norms as applicable to the category of vehicle in respect of its place of use and it will be subject to tests

Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022

The Indian govt has finally approved the retro fitment of both CNG and LPG kits in BS6 vehicles. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has released a notification informing about the new option. The Ministry has notified that CNG and LPG kit on BS (Bharat Stage)-VI petrol vehicles will now be permitted in cars weighing under 3,500 kg. The notification also permits the replacement of diesel engines with CNG/LPG engines in case of BS-VI vehicles with the same weight limit. Currently, only BS-IV variants are allowed to use retrofitted CNG kits.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, type approvals for vehicles retrofitted with CNG kits shall be valid for three years from the date of issue. The approval shall be renewed for every three years at a time. The retro fitment of CNG kits on BS VI petrol vehicles will be allowed for categories L, M and N with Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) less than 3,500 kg.

The type approval of BS VI vehicle with a diesel engine should be replaced by new LPG engine. The diesel-powered car should meet BS VI emission norms as applicable to the category of vehicle in respect of its place of use and it will be subject to tests.

It should be noted that while the govt has notified the retro fitment of  CNG Kits, the kit makers will need to apply for a valid certification of each kit they are offering for each car model. A statement from the notification from the ministry said, “The kit manufacturers or suppliers shall provide a layout plan for retro fitment of LPG kit in the respective models on which any approved kit is to be installed, to the test agency for vetting and approval. The retro fitment of kit shall be on the basis of such type approved layout plan only. Testing agencies will be required to indicate specifically the models and their variants on which certificate will be valid.”

  • Published Date: August 23, 2022 8:53 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Petrol car owners with BS6 engines can finally retro fit CNG kits
automobile
Petrol car owners with BS6 engines can finally retro fit CNG kits
Planning to buy an iPhone? Now is not the time

Features

Planning to buy an iPhone? Now is not the time

How to download Youtube Shorts on your smartphone

How To

How to download Youtube Shorts on your smartphone

Best CNG cars under Rs 8 lakh in India

Photo Gallery

Best CNG cars under Rs 8 lakh in India

Disney Plus Day special: Top releases to look out for

News

Disney Plus Day special: Top releases to look out for

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Petrol car owners with BS6 engines can finally retro fit CNG kits

Instagram is Testing a New Version of the Popular BeReal App, Watch video

Disney Plus Day special: Top releases to look out for

Jio 5G Phone launch date, price and specifications leaked, Watch Video

BGMI Ban: Players unable to buy Royale Pass despite resources

Planning to buy an iPhone? Now is not the time

How To View Instagram Stories Secretly watch quick trick, Check out

Best Camera Smartphones Under 20,000

Check Out the Top 5 Gaming Smartphones Under 40,000, Watch video

Independence Day 2022: 5G smartphone shipment will continue to gain momentum across price tiers

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Instagram is Testing a New Version of the Popular BeReal App, Watch Video For Details

News

Instagram is Testing a New Version of the Popular BeReal App, Watch Video For Details
Jio 5G Phone launch date, price and specifications LEAKED, Check out the Video for details

News

Jio 5G Phone launch date, price and specifications LEAKED, Check out the Video for details
OnePlus is All Set To Launch A bunch of New Devices Like Smartwatch, Wired Earphones and Much More

News

OnePlus is All Set To Launch A bunch of New Devices Like Smartwatch, Wired Earphones and Much More
Instagram Tips and Tricks: How To View Instagram Stories Secretly

Features

Instagram Tips and Tricks: How To View Instagram Stories Secretly