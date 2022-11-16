comscore PMV Electric launches India's smallest, most affordable EV: Check details
News

PMV Electric launches EaS-E electric vehicle in India at Rs 4.79 lakh: Check specs, availability

automobile

Mumbai-based startup, PMV, has launched its first EV, dubbed as EaS-S in India. Check its price, specs and features inside.

Highlights

  • PMV has launched its first electric car in India.
  • PMV’s first EV is called EaS-E.
  • The PMV EaS-E costs Rs 4.79 lakhs in India.
PMV EaS-S

Image: PMV

Mumbai-based startup PMV Electric has launched its first electric vehicle in India. The newly launched EV dubbed as EaS-E, short for Eco-Friendly and Sustainable – Electric, is available in India at an introductory price of Rs 4.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 10,000 customers for the base variant. The higher variants of the EV with bigger battery packs are available in India at a price of Rs 6.79 lakhs and Rs 7.79 lakhs respectively. Also Read - BYD Atto 3 electric SUV launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Interested buyers can pre-book the EaS-E electric vehicle in India by paying a sum of Rs 2,000. They can pick from a set of 11 colours, which includes Passionate Red, Peppy Orange, Funky Yellow, Royal Beige, Deep Green, Sparkle Silver, Brilliant White, Majestic Blue, Vintage Brown, Rustic Charcoal, and Pure Black. PMV Electric has revealed that it has already received around 6,000 orders so far. Also Read - Electric scooter battery explodes in Odisha turning the EV into ashes

EaS-E electric vehicle features and specifications

Coming to the features, the newly launched PMV EaS-E eletric vehicle measures 2915mm in length, 1157mm in width, and 1600mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2080mm, a kerb weight of 575Kgs, and a ground clearance of 170mm. Also Read - Charge Plus Zone to set-up charging stations for Mahindra electric SUVs: Check details

PMV EaS-E EV is powered by the PMSM Motor that offers a top speed of 70Kmph. The EV offers front wheel drive with disc brakes in the front and drum brakes in the rear with regenerative braking. The front tyres of the EV come with 145-80 R13 while the rear tyres offer 145-80 R13.

It comes with a high tensile tubular space frame that is available in dual-tone and single metallic finish variants. The car comes with daytime running lights.

Coming to the battery, the PMV EaS-E electric vehicle comes with a Lithium Iron Phosphate battery that charges completely in less than four hours from regular household outlet and it runs up to 160Kms on a single charge.

On the feature front, the EV has an EaS-E Mode for feet free driving in traffic and cruise control for longer journeys. It also has smart features such as Remote Parking Assist, Remote Connectivity and Diagnostics and Remote Keyless Entry.

Additionally, the two-seater EV has safety belts for both passengers, electronically controller mirrors, LED headlamps, power windows, steering mounted controls, an LCD digital instrument cluster along with AM, FM, Bluetooth and USB for connectivity.

  • Published Date: November 16, 2022 4:05 PM IST
