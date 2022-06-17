comscore Pure EV e-scooter catches fire, this time in Gujarat
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Pure Ev Electric Scooter Catches Fire While Charging In Gujarat
News

Pure EV electric scooter catches fire while charging in Gujarat

automobile

In the video, one can see the scooter in flames and the charger that is still plugged in the e-scooter.

Pure EV

Pure EV electric scooter catches fire while charging in Gujarat (PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATAION)

As the electric vehicle (EV) industry awaits new government quality-centric guidelines, another e-scooter belonging to Pure EV went into flames in Gujarat. Also Read - Hindustan Motors to bring back iconic Contessa in India as an electric car: Check details

The fire incident occurred at a house in Suvidhinath Society in Patan district on Thursday when the Pure EV’s EPluto 7G e-scooter was being charged, as seen in a video that went viral on social media. Also Read - Mahindra XUV900 halo electric SUV teased, may unveil on Independence Day 2022: Check video

In the video, one can see the scooter in flames and the charger that is still plugged in the e-scooter. No casualties were reported. This was the fifth incident of fire related to Pure Energy’s electric scooters. Also Read - Jio, BP to setup EV charging, battery swapping stations across 12 cities in India

Pure EV was yet to release a statement about the cause of the fire. To date, four other Pure EV e-scooters caught fire, the fourth one being reported last month from Hyderabad.

Pure EV had recalled 2,000 electric scooters in April. As fires and explosions in electric two-wheelers continue unabated, the government is all set to introduce EV battery standards (BIS standards) for EV two-wheelers that will be expanded to four-wheelers at a later stage.

The BIS standards for EV batteries will look into “size, connectors, specification and minimum quality of cells, the battery’s capacity”. NITI Aayog, in a recent discussion paper, also stressed upon the need for BIS standards as the first step towards a national battery swapping policy.

The preliminary findings from the government-constituted probe committee on EV fires also identified issues with battery cells or design in nearly all of the electric two-wheeler fire incidents in the country.

The experts found defects in battery cells as well as battery design in nearly all EV fires. The government is now working on new quality-centric guidelines for EVs that will be unveiled soon.

Last month, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), which comes under the Union Consumer Affairs Ministry, sent notices to Pure EV and Boom Motors after their e-scooters exploded in April.

IANS

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 17, 2022 5:37 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Motorola Razr 3 Price & colors leaked: Here's how much it will cost
Mobiles
Motorola Razr 3 Price & colors leaked: Here's how much it will cost
Netflix s mobile games downloads reach 13 million

Gaming

Netflix s mobile games downloads reach 13 million

Cryptocurrency related movies available to watch free online

Photo Gallery

Cryptocurrency related movies available to watch free online

Hyundai is planning to launch a small, affordable electric car for India

automobile

Hyundai is planning to launch a small, affordable electric car for India

'Made in India' smartphone shipments grew 7 percent YoY in Q1 2022

News

'Made in India' smartphone shipments grew 7 percent YoY in Q1 2022

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Pure EV e-scooter catches fire, this time in Gujarat

Motorola Razr 3 Price & colors leaked: Here's how much it will cost

Netflix s mobile games downloads reach 13 million

Hyundai is planning to launch a small, affordable electric car for India

'Made in India' smartphone shipments grew 7 percent YoY in Q1 2022

WhatsApp view once feature for Photo and Video

5G in India: Here's how 5G technology will change the world around you

Indian investors have lost almost Rs 1 trillion to this mega crypto scam

5G connectivity is coming to India: All you need to know

ShortCuts keys for Windows

Related Topics

Latest Videos

How to Send Images and Videos to View Once on WhatsApp to know more Watch the Video

Features

How to Send Images and Videos to View Once on WhatsApp to know more Watch the Video
Hyundai Venue Facelift Launched in India Starting at Rs 7,53,000, Check Out the Video to See the First Look

Hands On

Hyundai Venue Facelift Launched in India Starting at Rs 7,53,000, Check Out the Video to See the First Look
5G to roll out in India : Here are the features ? #5g #5gphoneinindia

News

5G to roll out in India : Here are the features ? #5g #5gphoneinindia
Few Major Shortcut keys for Windows and how to use these Shortcut keys, to know more watch the video

Features

Few Major Shortcut keys for Windows and how to use these Shortcut keys, to know more watch the video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999