Pure EV recalls 2000 electric scooters due to increasing fire accidents
News

Pure EV recalls 2000 electric scooters in view of increasing fire accidents

automobile

In one of the recent accidents involving Pure EV scooter, an 80-year-old man in Nizamabad lost his life, and his family members were also injured.

Pure EV Electric Scooter (1)

Pure EV electric scooter caught fire on the road

Just days after multiple fire accidents, Pure EV is recalling 2000 of its electric scooters. In order to deal with some faulty hardware, Pure EV has decided to recall 2,000 concerning vehicles. Pure EV has become the second Indian electric scooter maker after Okinawa Autotech to recall their scooters after repeated incidents of fire. Also Read - EV battery explosion in Hyderabad claims one life and leaves two injured

Pure EV will be recalling models ETRANCE+ and EPLUTO 7G under the current phase.  In a statement, the company said, “In view of the recent fire incidents involving our vehicles in Nizamabad and Chennai, Pure EV has decided to recall 2000 electric vehicles from the models ETRANCE+ and EPLUTO 7G of the concerned batches,” it said. Also Read - Watch video: Another electric scooter from Pure EV catches fire in Telangana

Pure EV electric scooters that will be recalled

The company did not specify which batch of the scooters will be recalled. However, the concerned customers will be reached out directly through the dealership network. Pure EV has promised an expeditious campaign for health checkups in the larger interest of all stakeholders. Also Read - Okinawa dealership burns down in Tamil Nadu, here's why

According to the statement by the EV maker, the vehicles and the batteries of the recalled vehicles shall undergo a thorough check for their health. The company claims it will inspect the battery for any imbalance issues and then calibrate it through its device Batrics Faraday. Additionally, the Pure EV will carry out the calibration of BMS and the charger if required.

“Pure EV takes safety of its customers and vehicles very seriously. We continue to conduct numerous service camps in the customer’s interests and disseminate information related to best practices for vehicle and battery safety,” the statement said.

Fire claimed life of one person

Earlier this week, the Indian EV maker expressed deep regret over the past few incidents of fire. In one of the recent accidents, an 80-year-old man in Nizamabad lost his life, and his family members were also injured in the accident. The company did release a statement after the accident offering condolences. However, they claimed that they did not have any record of sale or service concerning the unit in question.

“From our customer database we do not have any record of sale done or service availed by the quoted user in the media. Our dealer is exploring whether the vehicle was purchased through second hand sale from any of our first buyer.” The company is fully cooperating with the local investigating agencies and has instructed its dealer to get complete details of the incident from the reported user, it added.

With increasing incidents of electric two-wheelers catching fire, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari today said the central government will issue necessary orders on defaulting companies after receiving the report of an expert panel that has been formed to enquire into the matter.

In view of the recent incidents and the plan to expand battery swapping technology, government think tank Niti Aayog announced a new draft battery swapping policy for electric vehicles and suggested incentives as well as a rigorous testing protocol for swappable batteries.

  • Published Date: April 22, 2022 12:40 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 22, 2022 12:46 PM IST

Best Sellers