Rohit Sharma becomes only Indian cricketer to own Rs 3.15 crore SUV, check other celebs who are its proud owners

Mumbai Indians' skipper and power hitter Rohit Sharma has had a quiet IPL for a couple of years now. Rohit has now gone 15 innings without hitting a half-century. However, apart of IPL, Rohit Sharma owns some of the most luxury vehicles in India and one of his prized possessions is a Lamborghini Urus SUV painted in stunning shade of dark blue known as "Blu Eleos".

Rohit recently bought this SUV at Rs 3.15 crore (Ex-showroom), and the SUV joins other blue-coloured cars in his garage like the BMW M5. The BMW M5 that Rohit has packs a massive 4.4-litre turbocharged V8 engine under its hood, churning out a decent 560 BHP of max power and a whopping 680 Nm of torque. This motor comes coupled with a 7-speed Automatic M Double Clutch Transmission. According to some reports, Rohit Sharma had to spend up to Rs 1.5 Crore on this set of wheels.

Besides the BMW M5, Skoda Laura is another model in Rohit Sharma car collection. In fact, the Skoda Laura is Rohit's very first car.

Coming back to Lamborghini Urus SUV, celebrities such as Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Rohit Shetty and Jr. NTR already own this luxury SUV. Rajinikanth is also the proud owner of Lamborghini Urus. The megastar’s first appearance in a Lamborghini in 2020 had broken the internet.

Lamborghini Urus SUV Features

Under the hood sits a a 4.0 liter V8 twin-turbo engine delivering 650 hp (478 kW) at 6,000 rpm. With 162.7 hp/l the Urus claims one of the highest specific power outputs in its class and the best weight-to-power ratio at 3,38 kg/hp.

The Urus accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds, 0-200 km/h in 12,8 seconds and with a top speed of 305 km/h it is the fastest SUV available.

The Italian SUV comes with ANIMA drive selector which controls five driving modes – Strada, Sport, Corsa, Sabbia (sand), Terra (land), and Neve (snow).

Urus is the first five-seater super sports car. Lamborghini’s famous Ego mode via ‘Tamburo’ driving dynamics selector is also present in the SUV.

The Urus comes fitted carbon ceramic brakes, adaptive air suspension and active roll stabilization.