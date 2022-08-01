Royal Enfield bikes under Rs 2 lakh: Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and new gen Bullet 350 to launch this week

Royal Enfield is all set to launch the much-awaited Hunter 350cc retro-styled motorcycle on August 7 and the brand is also expected to unveil new gen Bullet 350 on August 5. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 might be the most affordable Royal Enfield in the country. Both bikes will be powered by the same engine and are expected to be priced in a similar range, but will target different audiences. Launch price is expected to start under Rs 1.5 lakh, ex-showroom. Also Read - New TVS Zeppelin to Royal Enfield Hunter 350, check all bikes launching in India soon

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

The Hunter 350 will compete against the Honda CB350 RS and the Yezdi Scrambler – motorcycles that are aimed at younger buyers. The testing mule of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has been spotted numerous times on Indian roads. It will be featuring the same 350cc engine that does duty on the Meteor and the new Classic. The 2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is also said to feature a twin disc layout with single-channel ABS as standard fitment across the range. Although, the availability of the Tripper navigation pod will only be confirmed after the launch. It will get telescopic forks on the front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers on the rear with a box-section swingarm.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/9l5y55-E5mQ” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Royal Enfield New Gen Bullet 350

The Bullet still uses the UCE engine. This year, Royal Enfield is expected to launch the updated Bullet 350 in the market with the same engine as Classic 350 and Meteor 350. The new Bullet will also use the same platform as Classic 350. It will get a new dual-cradle frame. 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is expected to come with more features, compared to the current-gen model. The motorcycle will get spoked wheels. Front wheel will get a disc brake while the rear gets a drum brake.

In addition, Royal Enfield is also working on improving their existing range. The company is planning to launch more powerful version of their popular adventure tourer motorcycle Himalayan. The Himalayan will get a new platform and engine. It will be powered by a 450-cc, single cylinder engine which will generate approximately 40 Ps and 45 Nm of torque. The motorcycle is expected to offer features like switchable ABS and it is expected to be launched early next year.