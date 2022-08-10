Royal Enfield Electric motorcycle launch timeline revealed by MD Sid Lal: Check details

Eicher Motors CEO, Siddhartha Lal revealed that Royal Enfield is working on electric motorcycles, and that there are a few basic platforms that engineering teams are putting together. A Royal Enfield electric motorcycle may be expected in about 3-4 years. The company has reportedly prepared the prototypes for Royal Enfield electric bikes and will soon start manufacturing the EVs. It is expected that the electric bikes produced by Royal Enfield will be based on a new electric platform and will be equipped with the latest features. Also Read - Royal Enfield to launch Hunter 350 bike today at 4.30 pm: How to watch it live

The upcoming, electric Royal Enfield may use a battery pack ranging from 8 kWh to 10 kWh and will be paired with an electric motor. The power and the peak torque of the bikes are expected to hover around 40 bhp and 100Nm.

According to Mordor Intelligence, the India e-bike market was valued at USD 1.14 million in 2021, and it is expected to reach USD 2.31 million by 2027, projecting a CAGR of 12.69 percent during the forecast period (2022-2027). In recent years, there has been a rise in the demand for e-bikes in India. However, during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, the e-bike industry, like most others, saw a decrease due to a total shutdown of manufacturing sites, tight COVID-19 criteria to be followed during production, interruption of the supply chain, and other factors.

The growing customer demand for electric bikes for recreational and adventurous activities and the use of e-bikes in other sectors such as logistics and rentals are propelling the electric bike market in India forward. The country’s large population, along with improving last-mile logistics, is predicted to provide the e-bike market a boost throughout the forecast period.

In India, the e-bike market is still in its infancy, with several local firms offering a diverse variety of devices. The expensive cost of e-bikes on the market, however, may hinder market expansion. Customers choose scooters over e-bikes since the average price of an e-bike in India is the same as a basic scooter.