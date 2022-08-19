comscore Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 spotted testing in India: Watch video
News

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 spotted testing in India: Watch video here

automobile

Royal Enfield will power the new Himalayan with a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 450cc engine that could belt out 40bhp and 45Nm.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Credit: Zigwheels

The upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 has been spotted testing on Indian roads. The video has revealed a few details about the upcoming bike like high-set rear fender housing the number plate and the upright seating position. The upcoming Himalayan 450 will be built on a brand-new platform. Royal Enfield will power the new Himalayan with a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 450cc engine that could belt out 40bhp and 45Nm. In India, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will be marketed as an adventure tourer, competing with the BMW G310GS and the KTM 390 Adventure. Also Read - Royal Enfield Hunter 350 to Himalayan 450: 5 new Royal Enfield motorcycles launching soon

As per report, the final production version of the Himalayan 450 will be slightly larger than the outgoing Himalayan 411, as well as slightly heavier due to the larger engine. The bike will come with full LED illumination and an updated instrument cluster. One can also expect it to feature the Tripper Navigation too

Royal Enfield recently launched the new Hunter 350 motorcycle. This will be the cheapest Royal Enfield in the line-up. The new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has been introduced with two variants, giving buyers a choice between additional features or a more Retro look and feel. The new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 gets the J-series engine which also does duty in the new Classic 350 and the Meteor 350. The powertrain is also the same. However, the lower weight of the new bike may make it feel a bit more spritely than what you’d expect from the Classic 350 or Meteor 350.

Royal Enfield sold 55,555 units in July 2022 reporting an increase of 26% when compared to figures of the same month last year. In July 2021, the brand sold 44,038 units. The Royal Enfield brand sold 50,265 units in the local market, a 40% YoY growth when compared to June 2021 sales. Its year-earlier month tally was 35,815 units. However, the June numbers were down by 6% as compared to 53,525 units in May 2022.

Bikes with engine capacities up to 350cc sold 46,336 units while those over 350cc sold 9,219 units. As per an official statement, exports for the month were up 90% to 9026 units.

  Published Date: August 19, 2022 4:56 PM IST

