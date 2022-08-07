Royal Enfield has launched the new Hunter 350 motorcycle. This will be the cheapest Royal Enfield in the line-up. The new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has been introduced with two variants, giving buyers a choice between additional features or a more Retro look and feel. The new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 gets the J-series engine which also does duty in the new Classic 350 and the Meteor 350. The powertrain is also the same. However, the lower weight of the new bike may make it feel a bit more spritely than what you’d expect from the Classic 350 or Meteor 350. The Hunter 350 will compete against the recently launched TVS Ronin, Honda Hness CB350 and Jawa 42. Also Read - Royal Enfield Hunter 350 to launch tomorrow: How to watch live, expected price and features

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price and Availability

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has been launched in two variants: Metro and Retro. Metro is loaded with more features and Retro is the entry point of the new line-up. The Royal Enfield Retro Factory series is priced at Rs 1,49,000 lakh (ex-showroom Chennai) whereas the Metro Dapper Series is priced at Rs 1,63,900 lakh (ex-showroom Chennai). The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Metro Rebel series is priced at Rs 1,68,900 (ex-showroom Chennai). Also Read - Royal Enfield Hunter 350 revealed by MD Sid Lal ahead of launch: Watch video

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Retro Factory Series has been introduced in two colours and the Hunter 350 Metro Dapper series has been introduced in three colours. The top variant Rebel Series is available with three colour options. The bookings for the new bike will begin immediately and the bike will be available for test rides and retail from August 10. Also Read - Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and new Gen Bullet 350 to launch this week: Expected price, features and more

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 gets the same engine as the Classic 350 and Meteor 350. The engine produces 20.2 bhp power and 27Nm of peak torque. The chassis has been modified a little to reduce the overall wheelbase of the bike. The shorter wheelbase will make the bike more maneuverable in corners.