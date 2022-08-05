Royal Enfield Hunter 350 revealed by MD Sid Lal ahead of August 7 launch: Watch video

Royal Enfield is all set to launch its next motorcycle Royal Enfield Hunter 350 on August 7. Now, ahead of the official announcement Royal Enfield & Eicher Motors Ltd.’s Managing Director Siddhartha Lal has shared a video of the Hunter 350 from Bangkok. The latest video posted on social media platform reveals all the details of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350. The new RE motorcycle will be available in dual-tone colours for consumers. The Hunter 350 sports an offset circular instrument cluster with a smaller tripper navigation pod on its right. The Hunter 350 shown in the video has a blue shade combined with white on its tank. Also Read - New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 may launch tomorrow, Hunter 350 to arrive on August 7: Details here

In an informal interaction in Bangkok just days before the bike is to be launched, Siddhartha Lal said, “Hunter has been in development since 2016, but the development team has been really fine tuning the chassis to offer a completely different character and personality to the bike. The chassis guys have been tuning, re-tuning the bike to make it what it is. It’s agile, fun and hopefully you will enjoy riding it as much as we enjoyed developing it.” “It may have the J-series engine, but it’s a completely all-new bike, with a new character and personality”, he added.

The Hunter 350 will compete against the Honda CB350 RS and the Yezdi Scrambler – motorcycles that are aimed at younger buyers. The testing mule of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has been spotted numerous times on Indian roads. It will be featuring the same 350cc engine that does duty on the Meteor and the new Classic. The 2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is also said to feature a twin disc layout with single-channel ABS as standard fitment across the range. Although, the availability of the Tripper navigation pod will only be confirmed after the launch. It will get telescopic forks on the front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers on the rear with a box-section swingarm.

Meanwhile, the domestic bike maker may launch its another bike Bullet today. The Bullet still uses the UCE engine. This year, Royal Enfield is expected to launch the updated Bullet 350 in the market with the same engine as Classic 350 and Meteor 350. The new Bullet will also use the same platform as Classic 350. It will get a new dual-cradle frame. 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is expected to come with more features, compared to the current-gen model. The motorcycle will get spoked wheels. Front wheel will get a disc brake while the rear gets a drum brake.