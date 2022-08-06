Royal Enfield Hunter 350 to launch tomorrow: How to watch live, expected price, features and more

Royal Enfield is gearing up to launch the much-awaited Hunter 350 in India on Sunday. Ahead of its official debut, Royal Enfield & Eicher Motors Ltd.’s Managing Director Siddhartha Lal has shared a video of the Hunter 350 from Bangkok. The latest video posted on social media platform reveals all the details of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350. “Hunter has been in development since 2016, but the development team has been really fine tuning the chassis to offer a completely different character and personality to the bike,” Siddhartha Lal said in the video. The new RE motorcycle will be available in dual-tone colours for consumers. The Hunter 350 sports an offset circular instrument cluster with a smaller tripper navigation pod on its right. As per reports also suggest that Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Metro will also get a sub-variant called Rebel that will be available in three paint schemes – Rebel Black, Rebel Blue and Rebel Red. Those who are interested in the new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 launch event, you can watch it live through this YouTube link. Also Read - Royal Enfield Hunter 350 revealed by MD Sid Lal ahead of launch: Watch video

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Engine

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is based on the J-platform that can also be seen in the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Royal Enfield Classic 350. The Hunter 350 range will use a 349cc, single-cylinder, two-valve, SOHC, air/oil-cooled engine. Linked to a five-speed gearbox, the motor delivers 20.2bhp at 6,100rpm and 27Nm of peak torque at 4,000rpm. The company claims a top speed of 114kmph and a fuel economy of 36.2kmpl.

This year, Royal Enfield is expected to launch the updated Bullet 350 in the market with the same engine as Classic 350 and Meteor 350. The new Bullet will also use the same platform as Classic 350. It will get a new dual-cradle frame. 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is expected to come with more features, compared to the current-gen model. The motorcycle will get spoked wheels. Front wheel will get a disc brake while the rear gets a drum brake.