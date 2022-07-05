comscore Royal Enfield, Jawa-rival Keeway launches K-Light 250 V bike in India at Rs 2.89 lakh
News

Keeway K-Light 250 V bike launched in India at Rs 2.89 lakh: Check colour options, features

automobile





Keeway, a Hungarian automobile brand has launched a new bike in the Indian market called K-Light 250V. The motorcycle is a 250cc cruiser. The bike has been launched at a price of Rs 2.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The new bike has been launched in three colourways: Matte Blue, Matte Grey and Matte Black. The new bike will be competing against the likes of Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Jawa Perak, and Yezdi Adventure. However, compared to other bikes the Keeway K-Light is powered by a smaller 250cc engine. Also Read - Twitter seeks judicial review of Indian government's content takedown orders

Keeway claims the K-Light 250V is the first bike to get a 250cc V-twin cylinder engine coupled with a Belt Drive System. Also Read - Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt unimpressed by Mark Zuckerberg's version of metaverse

The V-Twin produces a maximum power output of 18.7 HP at 8500 rpm and maximum torque of 19Nm at 5500 rpm. The motorcycle is equipped with dual-channel ABS along with front and rear disc brakes. Also Read - Government sends show cause notice to Ola Electric, Okinawa and more electric scooter makers

In terms of stance, the bike gets a typical cruiser-like seating with an upright handlebar. The bike also gets a contoured seat for easy riding. The motorcycle comes with dual telescopic shock absorbers in the front and rear hydraulic suspension.

The K-Light 250V uses an LED headlight framed by a round DRL. The company claims the shape of the headlamp is a throwback to classic halogen headlamps. The tail light uses LED as well. The K-Light 250V comes with a 20-liter fuel tank.

Managing Director, KEEWAY India, said, “We are delighted to introduce the muscular and rugged V-twin K-Light 250V at an attractive price tag considering the market dynamics and customers’ preferences. The K-Light 250V comes with unmatched ergonomics, superior functionality, innovative technology, and uncompromised quality, and this further helps us establish KEEWAY’s unique identity with our Indian motoring enthusiasts.”

“We are working towards introducing 5 more products in the Indian market by the end of this year and would primarily comprise of a cruiser, two retro street classics, one naked street, and a race replica. To meet the business requirements, we also plan to expand our dealership network across the country and look at on-boarding over 100 dealers by the end of 2023.” he further added.

  • Published Date: July 5, 2022 4:53 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 5, 2022 5:00 PM IST



