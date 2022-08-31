comscore Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 spotted in production-ready form: Check video
News

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 spotted in production-ready form: Watch video

automobile

As per video, Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has a retro appearance with round headlamps, rearview mirrors and a teardrop-shaped fuel tank.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 spotted in production-ready form: Check video

Royal Enfield introduced two new motorcycles: the Scram 411 as well as the Hunter 350 and now the company is reportedly planning to release two more models in 2022, one of which could be the Super Meteor 650. Video footage of the almost production-ready Super Meteor 650 has been uploaded by Raftar 7811 on YouTube, and in the clip, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 can be seen in its full glory. As per video, Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has a retro appearance with round headlamps, rearview mirrors and a teardrop-shaped fuel tank. The rear portion of the Super Meteor 650 also has a curved design with a round-themed LED tail lamp and turn indicators mounted on it. Also Read - Keeway V302c launched in India to rival Royal Enfield bikes: Check price, other details

Also Read - Royal Enfield Electric motorcycle launch timeline revealed by MD Sid Lal: Details here

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will borrow its engine from the Continental GT 650. The twin-cylinder motor with a 270-degree firing order will be used here, belting out a peak power output of 47 PS and 52 Nm of max torque. A 6-speed gearbox will be used on the Super Meteor 650. Also Read - Royal Enfield to launch Hunter 350 bike today at 4.30 pm: How to watch it live

Recently, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 was spotted testing on Indian roads. The video revealed a few details about the upcoming bike like high-set rear fender housing the number plate and the upright seating position. The upcoming Himalayan 450 will be built on a brand-new platform. Royal Enfield will power the new Himalayan with a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 450cc engine that could belt out 40bhp and 45Nm. In India, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will be marketed as an adventure tourer, competing with the BMW G310GS and the KTM 390 Adventure.

To recall, Royal Enfield also launched the new Hunter 350 motorcycle. This will be the cheapest Royal Enfield in the line-up. The new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has been introduced with two variants, giving buyers a choice between additional features or a more Retro look and feel. The new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 gets the J-series engine which also does duty in the new Classic 350 and the Meteor 350.

Royal Enfield sold 55,555 units in July 2022 reporting an increase of 26% when compared to figures of the same month last year. In July 2021, the brand sold 44,038 units. The Royal Enfield brand sold 50,265 units in the local market, a 40% YoY growth when compared to June 2021 sales. Its year-earlier month tally was 35,815 units. However, the June numbers were down by 6% as compared to 53,525 units in May 2022.

  • Published Date: August 31, 2022 12:01 PM IST
