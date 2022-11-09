Royal Enfield has finally unveiled the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650. The motorbike was showcased at EICMA 2022 motorbike show in Milan, Italy earlier this week. At the event, the company said that the company will start delivering the bike in the United Kingdom starting January 2023. The bike is expected to make its debut in India at the Royal Enfield Rider Mania that will take place in Goa between November 18, 2022, and November 20, 2022. Also Read - Diwali 2022: Here's how to get a new Royal Enfield Classic 350 for Rs 11,000

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 design and features

Coming to design, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is based on the company’s J-platform. It features a cast aluminum switchgear, which makes it the first bike by the company to come with this feature. In addition to this, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 comes with a new round LED headlamp, a retro-style winged logo, wide handlebar, new side panels, revamped tail section and forward set foot pegs. Also Read - New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 spied testing: Check expected price, specs and more

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the recently unveiled Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 motorbike comes with a 648cc, parallel twin-cylinder engine, which it borrows from the Royal Enfield 650cc twins. It provides a power of 47PS and a torque of 52Nm. It also comes with a six-speed gearbox along with a slip-assist clutch. Also Read - Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 spotted in production-ready form: Watch video

It gets 43mm upside down forks with 120mm travel up front along with twin shock absorbers at the back with 101mm of travel. There is a 19-inch wheel in the front and a 16-inch wheel at the rear.

Coming to braking, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has a 320mm disc brake in the front with a two-piston calliper. At the back, it has a 300mm disc brake. These brakes are further assisted by the dual-channel ABS (anti-lock braking system).

Overall, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 measures 2260mm x 89mm x 1155mm and it comes with a wheelbase of 1500mm and a seat height of 740mm. It has a wet weight of 241Kgs and it comes with a fuel tank capacity of 15.7 litres.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 variants

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will be available in two variants. While the Solo Tourer variant will be available in Astral Black, Astral Blue, Astral Green, Interstellar Grey and Interstellar Green variants, the Grand Tourer or GT variant will be available in Celestial Red and Celestial Blue variants.