Royal Enfield is all set to launch its Hunter 350 bike in Bangkok, Thailand today at 4 pm. The design and colour of the upcoming bike was revealed in the video shared by Royal Enfield & Eicher Motors Ltd.’s Managing Director Siddhartha Lal on Instagram. The pricing, bookings, variants and more are likely to be announced at the launch event today. Notably, the India-specific variant is expected to come with the same specifications as the variant that will be launched today at the event. Also Read - Royal Enfield Hunter 350 to launch tomorrow: How to watch live, expected price and features

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 launch: How to watch it live

The launch event will kick off at 4 pm IST today. You can catch the livestream of the event on the official website. You can also tap on the embedded link below to watch the live updates.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 expected specifications

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is likely to be available in Rebel Blue, Rebel Red, Rebel Black, Dapper Ash, Dapper White and Dapper Grey. As per the video by Sid Lal, it will have a dual-tone paint job on the fuel tank and the rest of the body will have one colour.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is expected to come with an updated 349cc, single-cylinder, two-valve, SOHC, air/oil-cooled engine. This motor produces 20.2bhp at 6,100 rpm and a maximum torque of 27Nm at 4,000 rpm. With a claimed fuel efficiency of 36.2 km/l, the top speed is 114 kmph.

The Hunter 350 will compete against the Honda CB350 RS and the Yezdi Scrambler – motorcycles that are aimed at younger buyers. The testing mule of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has been spotted numerous times on Indian roads. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is expected to be one of the Royal Enfield’s more affordable motorcycles and is anticipated to cost around Rs 1 lakh.

In an informal interaction in Bangkok just days before the bike is to be launched, Siddhartha Lal said, “Hunter has been in development since 2016, but the development team has been really fine tuning the chassis to offer a completely different character and personality to the bike. The chassis guys have been tuning, re-tuning the bike to make it what it is. It’s agile, fun and hopefully you will enjoy riding it as much as we enjoyed developing it.” “It may have the J-series engine, but it’s a completely all-new bike, with a new character and personality”, he added.