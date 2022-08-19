comscore Scorpio Classic 2022 prices revealed: Check variant-wise pricing, more
Scorpio Classic 2022 introductory prices revealed: Check all details

The Scorpio Classic will get a new grille along with the same hood scoop and the new Mahindra twin-peaks logo

Mahindra has finally revealed the prices of the new Scorpio Classic in India. The Classic prices are introductory and will be hiked at a later stage. The car has been launched in two variants and the starting price of the SUV is Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Scorpio Classic is being offered in just two variants Classic S and Classic S11. The Classic S is the entry-level SUV at Rs 11.99 lakh and the top variant Classic S11 will be priced at Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio N Vs Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Price, variants, features compared

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic will be available in five colours – Red Rage, Napoli Back, Dsat Silver, Pearl White and a newly introduced Galaxy Grey. The vehicle will be available across Mahindra dealerships for customers to explore and test drive starting. Also Read - Mahindra new electric SUVs in pics: Check detailed images of XUV and BE EVs

Scorpio Classic Design Changes

There’s not much that has been changed in terms of design. The Scorpio Classic will get a new grille along with the same hood scoop and the new Mahindra twin-peaks logo. The new Scorpio Classic gets DRLs with the signature Scorpio tower LED tail lamps and new R17 diamond-cut alloy wheels which will also add to the refreshed look. Also Read - Mahindra unveils five new electric SUVs along with new XUV and BE brands

Scorpio Classic Engine

The Scorpio Classic will be powered by an all-aluminum lightweight GEN-2 mHawk engine, producing 132 PS of power and 300 Nm torque. 230 Nm of low-end torque is produced at only 1000 rpm. Mahindra claims that the engine is 55 kilos lighter and is 14 percent more fuel efficient than the engine that powered the previous model. To further refine the driving experience, a new six-speed cable shift has been introduced in the manual transmission. The suspension set-up has been enhanced with MTV-CL technology. Mahindra claims that there is a significant advancement in the steering system for easy maneuverability and control as well.

Scorpio Classic Interiors

The Scorpio Classic will be offered with a two-tone beige-and-black interior theme, wood pattern console and quilted upholstery. The vehicle also has a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with phone mirroring.

  • Published Date: August 19, 2022 8:02 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 19, 2022 8:02 PM IST

