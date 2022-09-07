comscore Govt is making seat belts mandatory for all passengers, says Nitin Gadkari
Seat belts to be mandatory for all passengers in cars, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

The government is planning to levy a fine if passengers at the back seat of the car are found not wearing a seat belt. The changes will be announced in coming three days.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Image: IANS)

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that the government is making seat belts mandatory for all passengers travelling in a car, including the ones sitting on the back seat. He said that as of now, the car rings an alarm if those in the front seat don’t wear the seat belt. Soon, cars will be fitted with a mechanism that will sound an alarm when passengers at the back seat of the car don’t wear a seat belt. Also Read - Govt to finalise six-airbags rule by year-end to beef up road safety

In addition to this, the government will also levy a penalty if passengers at the back seat of the car don’t wear the seat belt. Also Read - Cars launching in India will soon get Bharat NCAP crash rating: Nitin Gadkari

“Earlier, there was a penalty for not wearing seat belt for the driver and co-passenger only, but we have updated the law to include rear seat passengers as well,” the Union Minister said at an event. Also Read - Govt to build 18,000 Kms of highways at 50Km per day in FY23: Nitin Gadkari

He also said that the government will issue a notification within three days notifying citizens about the changes in the law that would make seat belt alarms for passengers on the back seat mandatory within cars across categories and penalise citizens should they not wear a seat belt.

In a separate interview with NDTV, the minister said that changes that the government is making in the existing laws will ensure a fine of Rs 1,000 if passengers at the back seat are found violating the laws.

Additionally, the government is also making it making it mandatory for carmakers to include six airbags in cars. While this is expected to drive up the prices, the minister in a statement to the publication said that the cost of producing airbags is expected to go down as the production increases. “Cost of 1 airbag is 1,000, for 6, it’s 6,000. With more production, the cost will be reduced. Cost is not important, people’s lives are,” he told the publication.

Union Minister Gadkari’s statement comes just two days after the former Tata Groups chairman Cyrus Mistry passed away in a road accident near Mumbai evening. Report says that Mistry was not wearing any seat belt which is what increased the impact of the accident and lead to his death.

  Published Date: September 7, 2022 12:09 PM IST
