comscore Several electric bikes catch fire while charging in Pune
News

Seven electric bikes catch fire while charging in Pune

automobile

Seven electric bikes caught fire on Monday at an electric bike workshop. The accident has been reported to have happened late at night while the vehicles were charging overnight

Electric Vehicle Fire

Seven electric bikes burned down in Pune on Monday night. The incident happened at an electric bike shop in Pune. Latest reports have suggested that the scooters were charging while the accident happened. Also Read - Amazon India and Magenta EV partner to deploy electric vehicles, charging infra

Seven electric bikes caught fire on Monday at an electric bike workshop. The accident has been reported to have happened late at night while the vehicles were charging overnight. According to a report by 91Mobiles, no injury or fatality was reported after the accident. Also Read - Delhi to Mumbai e-Highway: How the face of Indian highways might change soon

The electric bike shop was located near the Gangadham area of Market Yard. The fire brigade also used fire tenders to douse the fire. WHile there is no confirmation about the exact cause of the fire, a few reports claim that the fire happened while the EVs were charging. The fire could’ve been the result of a short circuit. Also Read - Tesla-rival Hyundai IONIQ 6 electric car unveiled: Check range, battery, features and more

Komaki joins the list of electric 2-wheeler makers that have reported fires. These accidents that peaked in the months of March and April, stirred the govt. The govt released a strict-worded warning to new EV brands that face such issues. The govt has also shared show cause notices to Ola Electric, Okinawa Autotech and PureEV.

In order to enhance battery safety the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has also come up with new performance standards for EVs. “Performance Standards for Electric Vehicle Batteries,” are the new guidelines which will make sure that EVs manage to avoid accidents. The new standards also involve test procedures for batteries that determine their basic characteristic of performance, reliability, and electrical functionality.

  • Published Date: July 19, 2022 5:31 PM IST

