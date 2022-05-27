comscore Simple Energy electric scooter Simple One deliveries, test ride details revealed
News

Simple Energy delays deliveries of electric scooter Simple One, but announces test ride schedule

automobile

The deliveries had been pushed further due to safety standards and concerns regarding EVs in general after many fire accidents were reported in India

Simple One Scooter

Simple One scooter deliveries delayed

Simple Energy has announced that it will be delaying the deliveries of its first electric scooter, Simple One. The EV manufacturer had promised to begin deliveries in the month of June. The update was announced on Thursday night via a tweet from the company’s official Twitter handle. Also Read - Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front fork broke during ride, alleges user

Delivery Delayed

Simple Energy has announced that the deliveries have been pushed to September this year. The company CEO, Suhas Rajkumar took to Twitter to explain the delay. He said that the deliveries had been pushed further due to safety standards and concerns regarding EVs in general after many fire accidents were reported in India at the advent of summer. Also Read - Greta Electric launches Harper ZX Series-I electric scooter at Rs 41,999, but there's a catch

In his tweet, he said, “Keeping in mind the safety standards and the recent incidents in the EV industry, Simple has taken a conscious call of scheduling deliveries of the ONE to September.” Also Read - New TVS iQube long range electric scooter to launch today: Here's what to expect

Test Ride Timeline

While the news brings may seem to be gloomy for those waiting for the electric scooter. Rajkumar has assured us that the test ride schedule will be revealed soon. The company has assured that the test rides for the Simple One will begin in July 2022.

In February this year, Simple One announced an update to its electric scooter, even before the launch. The electric scooter maker has made bold claims when it comes to the range of their upcoming scooter. After the upgrade, Simple Energy claims that the scooter will be able to deliver over 200 km of range in a single charge.

Apart from range, the power figures have also gotten a boost. Simple Energy claims that it can produce 72 Nm of torque. The brand has made the claim that these power figures are the highest in the industry and it has never been achieved on a form factor this small. The new motor allows the electric scooter to house a 4.8 kWh battery pack.

Simple One Specifications

Simple One claims a driving range of over 200 km in Eco mode. The scooter can go from 0-40 kmph in under 2.85 seconds, according to the company. The top speed is limited to 105 kmph. The boot capacity is 30 litres and it gets a 8.5 kW motor. Buyers can book the electric scooter on simpleenergy.in at a booking price of Rs 1,947

 

  • Published Date: May 27, 2022 1:27 PM IST

Google Wallet vs Google Pay: What is the difference?

