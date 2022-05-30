comscore Simple One electric scooter test-ride dates, launch timeline revealed
Simple One electric scooter test ride dates, locations revealed: Check full list of cities

The Simple One electric scooter has been priced at Rs 1,09,999 (ex-showroom) for the standard variant with a claimed eal-world range of 203 km

Simple Energy has announced the test ride schedule for its flagship scooter- the Simple One. The company has revealed that the test rides will be conducted in 13 cities across India. The test rides are not limited to interested buyers who have made the booking for their electric scooter. The test rides for the Simple One will begin on July 20 and will go on till September 15. Also Read - Fire breaks out at Ather Energy's premises in Chennai: Report

Simple Energy has released the entire schedule for the first phase of test rides. On the 20th of July, the test rides will happen in Bangalore, followed by Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Panaji and other cities. Customers can reserve test ride slots on the company’s website. The company has assured that they also intend to conduct tests in several more cities in the upcoming months. Also Read - Tata Motors sets record by filing maximum number of patents in a year

Simple Energy recently announced that they will be delaying the deliveries of their first electric scooter Simple One. The company has claimed that they are pushing the deliveries due to safety concerns. The company has announced that the Simple One deliveries begin soon after the test rides. Also Read - Simple Energy delays deliveries of electric scooter Simple One, but announces test ride schedule

Here’s the full list of dates and the locations of the test rides:

Date and Month Place
20th-22nd July Bangalore, Karnataka
26th-27th July Chennai, Tamil Nadu
31st July-1st August Hyderabad, Telangana
5th-6th August Pune, Maharashtra
5th-6th August Mumbai, Maharashtra
10th-11th August Panaji, Goa
15th-16th August Ahmedabad, Gujarat
20th-21st August Indore, Madhya Pradesh
25th-26th August Jaipur, Rajasthan
30th-31st August NCR, New Delhi
4th-5th September Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
9th-10th September Patna, Bihar
14th-15th September Bhubaneshwar, Odisha

Simple One Price, Booking Details

The Simple One electric scooter has been priced at Rs 1,09,999 (ex-showroom) for the standard variant with a real-world range of 203 km (up to 236 km in ideal conditions), and Rs 1,44,999 (ex-showroom) for the long-range configuration with over 300 km of range via an additional battery pack. The scooter can can be pre-booked at Rs 1,947 on www.simpleenergy.in.

Speaking on this announcement, Suhas Rajkumar, Founder, and CEO of Simple Energy said, “We are delighted to begin the test rides and give customers a sense of what we have been building. We aim to offer the maximum number of test rides to those who have been waiting to ride the Simple One. Additionally, we plan to add more cities in the coming months.”

Simple One is the flagship product of Simple Energy and the company is manufacturing it at a facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The company has also commissioned a second plant in Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu. This new plant will spread across 600 acres and have a capacity of 12.5 million units annually, according to a statement by Simple Energy.

 

  • Published Date: May 30, 2022 1:34 PM IST

