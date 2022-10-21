comscore Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition launched in India: Here’s what’s new
News

Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition launched in India: Check price, features

automobile

Skoda has reportedly launched the anniversary edition variant of its famous SUV, Kushaq, in India. Check its prices and updated features here.

Highlights

  • Skoda has launched the Anniversary Edition variant of Kushaq in India.
  • Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition starts at Rs 15.59 lakh in India.
  • Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition gets an ‘Anniversary Edition’ badge on the C-pillar and the steering wheel.
Skoda Kushaq

Representational Image

Skoda launched the Skoda Kushaq in India last year. Now, as the SUV has completed one year in the country, Skoda India has reported launched a special anniversary edition variant of the car in India. The newly launched car dubbed as the Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition starts at Rs 15.59 lakhs in India and it comes with features such as an ‘Anniversary Edition’ badge on the C-pillar and the steering wheel, a 10-inch touchscreen display with support for Android Auto and Apple Car Play and a new cross-stitching among other things. Also Read - Mahindra Scorpio N launch: Here are six SUVs that it will have to compete with

Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition pricing

According to a report by Auto Car, the new Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition SUV comes in four variants — the Style 1.0 TSI MT variant costs Rs 15.59 lakh, while the Style 1.0 TSI AT variant costs Rs 17.29 lakh, the Style 1.5 TSI MT variant costs Rs 17.49 lakh and the Style 1.5 TSI DCT variant costs Rs 19.09 lakh. Also Read - Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo launched in India at Rs 15.99 lakh: Check what's new

Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition features and specifications

Coming to the features and specifications, Skoda hasn’t made any major changes to the original Kushaq. However, there some small yet noticeable changes that help in separating the regular Kushaq from the Kushaq Anniversary Edition. In terms of design, Skoda hasn’t changed the exterior of its SUV. Instead, it has added an ‘Anniversary Edition’ badge on the C-pillar and the steering wheel. In addition to this, the company has added a new contrast stitching and a chrome applique across the base of the door. In addition to this, the company has also included new door-edge protectors to the Kushaq Anniversary Edition SUV. Also Read - Volkswagen starts production of Virtus mid-sized sedan in India

Skoda has no changes some of the other features such as the sunroof, the alloy wheels and the faux diffuser element on the front bumper.

In terms of the specifications, the Kushaq Anniversary Edition comes with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine that generates 115hp of power and 175Nm of torque. This variant connected to a six-speed manual. There is another engine option that comes with a 1.0- litre, four-cylinder turbo petrol unit that generates 150hp of power and 250Nm of torque. This engine also supports a six-speed manual.

Additional features include a 10-inch touchscreen display with support for Apple Car Play and Android Auto, ESC (electronic stability control), rain sensing wipers, cruise control, automatic climate control, and traction control among other things.

  • Published Date: October 21, 2022 3:56 PM IST
