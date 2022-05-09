comscore Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo launched in India: Check price, images, more
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Launched In India Check Price Images More
News

Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo launched in India at Rs 15.99 lakh: Check what's new

automobile

The Monte Carlo edition Skoda Kushaq gets numerous toned-down elements when compared to the standard Skoda Kushaq

Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo

Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo edition car

Skoda India has launched the new Monte Carlo edition of their compact SUV Kushaq. The new Kushaq comes with some changes in the design, essentially in the colour tones. Under the hood, it still remains the same car.

Price and Colours

The Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition has been launched in two colours and the buyer will just have four options in terms of variants. The prices start at Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 1.0-litre TSI  six-speed manual variant. The top variant comes with the 1.5-liter TSI seven-speed DSG transmission which is priced at Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The cars will only be available in two colours: Tornado Red and Candy White.

Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Features

The Monte Carlo edition Skoda Kushaq gets numerous toned-down elements when compared to the standard Skoda Kushaq. The biggest and most noticeable change will be in the front-facing grille. While the standard variant comes with the signature Tiger-nose grille with chrome surrounds, the Monte Carlo version uses black surround to provide a better contrast between the two colours. However, the outline is still glossy. The car uses a lot of glossy black elements in the Monte Carlo edition.  You’ll also find glossy black in the ORVMs, L-Shaped  elements under fog light as well as the front diffuser.

The Skoda Kushaq garnish on the fender has been now replaced with a new Monte Carlo garnish. The positioning is almost the same as before. In order to match the overall ‘darker’ tones, Skoda India has used a dark chrome garnish on the top of the door handles.

The car gets  Carbon Steel painted roof and black roof rails. It provides a dual0tone theme. The metal strip connecting the A, B and C pillars has been coloured in the same colour as the car. You don’t get a sloping roof effect.  Other differences are the 17-inch Dual tone Vega alloy wheels and even red colour callipers. However, these can only be found on the 1.5-liter TSI engine.

Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Interiors

On the inside, Skoda uses red and black colours to give the Monte Carlo theme to the cabin. It uses dual-tone upholstery. The dashboard also has abundance of Red Metallic elements, running horizontally.

The car gets Ventilated Red and Black Leather seats with Monte Carlo inscribed in the headrests. The rear seats also get Red and Black leatherette material with Monte Carlo inscribed in two of the headrests.

The door armrests and the one at the centre in the front has red stitching on them. The leather wrap on the 2-spoke mutli-function steering, the part the driver will spend the maximum time interacting with, also gets prominent red stitching on it. The car also offers red ambient lighting at the front passenger dashboard.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 9, 2022 4:19 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 9, 2022 4:32 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo launched in India at Rs 15.99 lakh: Check what's new
automobile
Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo launched in India at Rs 15.99 lakh: Check what's new
Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale: Best deals on smartphones

Photo Gallery

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale: Best deals on smartphones

Vivo Y15c launched in India: Check Details

Mobiles

Vivo Y15c launched in India: Check Details

Microsoft to launch a streaming device and app in the "next 12 months"

Gaming

Microsoft to launch a streaming device and app in the "next 12 months"

Xiaomi India executives threatened with violence by govt agency: Report

News

Xiaomi India executives threatened with violence by govt agency: Report

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo launched in India at Rs 15.99 lakh: Check what's new

Vivo Y15c launched in India: Check Details

Realme Narzo 50 5G series teased in India ahead of launch

Xiaomi India executives threatened with violence by govt agency: Report

Motorola Razr 3 appears in live images

Upcoming Smartphones in May 2022

BGR Talks with Muralikrishnan B

How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection

Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44 billion: All your questions answered

How to Share YouTube Videos on Snapchat

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire MAX में बिना डायमंड खर्च किए Haven Guardian Parachute पाने का शानदार मौका, जानें कैसे

Google की ये 5 सर्विस हैं बड़े काम की, छटपट आपकी कई परेशानियों को करती हैं दूर

भारत में लॉन्च हुई Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo, जानिए इस खूबसूरत कार की कीमत

Motorola ला रहा Rollable डिस्प्ले वाला स्मार्टफोन, Felix कोडनेम के साथ हुआ स्पॉट

बिना कंसोल टीवी पर चलेंगे Xbox गेम्स, Microsoft जल्द पेश करेगा क्लाउड गेम स्ट्रीमिंग स्टिक

Latest Videos

Upcoming Smartphones in May 2022, From Google to OnePlus to Vivo and Many More, Watch Video

Features

Upcoming Smartphones in May 2022, From Google to OnePlus to Vivo and Many More, Watch Video
Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Check out the Great Deals and offers on Smartphones like iPhone 13, OnePlus and more

News

Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Check out the Great Deals and offers on Smartphones like iPhone 13, OnePlus and more
BGR Talks: Mr. Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Mr. Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Review, Watch this Video know to know about features and Specifications

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Review, Watch this Video know to know about features and Specifications

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999