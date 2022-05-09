Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Launched In India Check Price Images More

Skoda India has launched the new Monte Carlo edition of their compact SUV Kushaq. The new Kushaq comes with some changes in the design, essentially in the colour tones. Under the hood, it still remains the same car.

Price and Colours

The Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition has been launched in two colours and the buyer will just have four options in terms of variants. The prices start at Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 1.0-litre TSI six-speed manual variant. The top variant comes with the 1.5-liter TSI seven-speed DSG transmission which is priced at Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The cars will only be available in two colours: Tornado Red and Candy White.

Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Features

The Monte Carlo edition Skoda Kushaq gets numerous toned-down elements when compared to the standard Skoda Kushaq. The biggest and most noticeable change will be in the front-facing grille. While the standard variant comes with the signature Tiger-nose grille with chrome surrounds, the Monte Carlo version uses black surround to provide a better contrast between the two colours. However, the outline is still glossy. The car uses a lot of glossy black elements in the Monte Carlo edition. You’ll also find glossy black in the ORVMs, L-Shaped elements under fog light as well as the front diffuser.

The Skoda Kushaq garnish on the fender has been now replaced with a new Monte Carlo garnish. The positioning is almost the same as before. In order to match the overall ‘darker’ tones, Skoda India has used a dark chrome garnish on the top of the door handles.

The car gets Carbon Steel painted roof and black roof rails. It provides a dual0tone theme. The metal strip connecting the A, B and C pillars has been coloured in the same colour as the car. You don’t get a sloping roof effect. Other differences are the 17-inch Dual tone Vega alloy wheels and even red colour callipers. However, these can only be found on the 1.5-liter TSI engine.

Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Interiors

On the inside, Skoda uses red and black colours to give the Monte Carlo theme to the cabin. It uses dual-tone upholstery. The dashboard also has abundance of Red Metallic elements, running horizontally.

The car gets Ventilated Red and Black Leather seats with Monte Carlo inscribed in the headrests. The rear seats also get Red and Black leatherette material with Monte Carlo inscribed in two of the headrests.

The door armrests and the one at the centre in the front has red stitching on them. The leather wrap on the 2-spoke mutli-function steering, the part the driver will spend the maximum time interacting with, also gets prominent red stitching on it. The car also offers red ambient lighting at the front passenger dashboard.