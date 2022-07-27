Suzuki Jimny 4Sport limited edition unveiled, only 100 units available: Check details

Japanese automaker, Suzuki has revealed the new Jimny 4Sport limited edition in Brazil. As per report, the newly launched Suzuki Jimny 4Sport limited edition is off-road focused SUV and its production will be limited to only 100 units. The new Jimny 4Sport Limited model is priced at R$ 181,990 (Approx INR 27.15 Lakh) in Brazil and it comes with a snorkel near the A-column, which increases its water wading capacity of 600mm. It is available in 5 colour options – Silk Silver, Gray, Black, Kinetic Yellow and White.

Suzuki Jimny 4Sport limited edition design

In terms of design, Suzuki Jimny 4Sport limited edition comes with tubular rockslider painted in matte black. The SUV gets four tow hooks finished in blue, roof rack painted in matte black and black skid-plate.

Suzuki Jimny 4Sport limited edition engine

The new limited edition Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine that produces 108bhp of power and 138Nm of torque. It is paired to a 4-speed automatic gearbox with 4×4 traction. It is available in 5 colour options – Silk Silver, Gray, Black, Kinetic Yellow and White.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki is reportedly working on a new long-wheelbase version of Jimny, which is expected to make its global debut at the 2023 Auto Expo. Maruti Suzuki has already started manufacturing the 3-door Jimny for export markets. However, as per a new report India will get the 5-door version, which is expected to come in 5-seat and 7-seat configurations.

The Jimny 5-door will be around 3,850mm in length, 1,645mm in width and 1,730mm in height. With this length, the Jimny will be closer to Maruti Suzuki Swift in terms of length. However, the wheelbase is considerable at 2550 mm. The five-door version is expected to get more boot space compared to the three-door variant.

The 5-door Jimny will be at least 100 kg heavier compared to the current 3-door version, expected to weigh in at 1,190 kg (kerb weight). The 3-door version is powered by K15B engine – a 1.5L NA petrol unit, with 103 PS of peak power on tap. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque-converter automatic, with a part-time 4WD system.