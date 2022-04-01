comscore Suzuki Motorcycle India launches Standard Edition of New Suzuki Avenis
News

Suzuki launches new Standard Edition of Suzuki Avenis scooter at Rs 86,500

automobile

The engine on the Suzuki Avenis Standard Edition scooter delivers power of 8.7ps@6750rpm and torque of 10Nm@5500rpm.

Suzuki Avenis Standard Edition

The new edition has been introduced three months after the first variant was launched

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched a Standard Edition of its new scooter, Suzuki Avenis. The company earlier launched the Ride Connect Edition and Race Edition of the Avenis. The deliveries of Avenis scooter began three months ago. The company claims that it has introduced an additional option for the Avenis due to heavy demand. Also Read - Dyson Air Purifier Hot+Cool (HP07) review: Answer to the year-long air pollution problem

The scooter comes with a 125cc engine with FI technology and a relatively lightweight body of 106 kg. The scooter delivers of 8.7ps@6750rpm power and torque of 10Nm@5500rpm. Also Read - Dyson Zone isn’t the only weird headphone in town: Here are others

The Standard Edition will be equipped with an external hinge-type fuel cap for ease of fuelling. Suzuki claims the designs of the scooter are inspired by Motorcycles which include the rear indicators, body-mounted LED headlamp, and LED tail lamp. Also Read - Mahindra sells four NFTs for Rs 26 lakh, best-selling 'Standing Tall Thar' NFT earns Rs 11 lakh

You’ll find further inspiration from motorcycles in the split grab rail, sporty muffler cover, alloy wheels, graphics, and more. There’s also the Suzuki branding on the floorboard.

Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd.,” We are thankful to our customers for the response that Avenis has received in the Indian market. The scooter was launched with the thought process that a product with a trusted engine and advanced sporty design has the ability to disrupt the market. It turned out to be true as we got phenomenal response from the customers for Avenis. In fact, today Avenis has become one of the high selling products from the house of Suzuki Motorcycle India. The introduction of the Standard Edition of Avenis is an effort from the company to provide Gen Z customers with more options to choose from.”

Price and Colour Variants of New Suzuki Avenis

Colour Variant Price (ex. Showroom, Delhi)
Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey / Metallic Lush Green Rs. 86,500
Pearl Blaze Orange / Glass Sparkle Black
Metallic Matte Black / Glass Sparkle Black
Pearl Mirage White / Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey
  • Published Date: April 1, 2022 8:01 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 1, 2022 8:01 PM IST

