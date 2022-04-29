Tata Avinya Electric Car Concept Revealed Check Launch Time Features

Tata has launched a new concept EV called Avinya in India. The new concept has been built on the GEN 3 Architecture from the Tata Passenger Electric Mobility. Tata has claimed that the new concept will be fairly accessible to a majority of customers of high-volume segments. The company claims that the new EV will make it to the market as early as 2025. Also Read - This electric car will have the longest driving range in India: View pics

The AVINYA Concept is a pure electric vehicle, based on its GEN 3 architecture. The name has been derived from the Sanskrit language, which stands for 'Innovation'. The AVINYA Concept has been inspired by a catamaran. This concept aims to provide the essence of a premium hatch along with the versatility of an SUV and the roominess and functionality of an MPV.

Tata AVINYA Features

The concept gets 'Butterfly' doors to provide a sense of spacious interiors, even in restricted spaces. The AVINYA Concept gets a massive sunroof that Tata has named skydome

Additionally, the car gets a console inspired steering wheel, with voice-activated systems for all its passengers, There’s also an aroma diffuser to provide a sense of calm in the vehicle.

The AVINYA Concept comes with flexible design which can be adopted for multiple models. The vehicle will come with advanced driver assistance systems. AVINYA will also get high structural safety with better water-proofing and dust-protection.

The car makes use of light-weight materials, and optimized structure for an EV-only powertrain to minimize the overall mass for better weight management. Furthermore, the battery used will support an ultra-fast charge capability. In terms of range you can expect a minimum 500 km range in under 30 minutes of charge.

Speaking at this landmark occasion, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons and Tata Motors said, “While making the AVINYA Concept a reality, the central idea was to offer a mobility solution like no other – a state of the art software on wheels that is well designed, sustainable and reduces the planet’s carbon footprint. Green Mobility is at the nucleus of TPEM, and the AVINYA Concept is the perfect reflection of what the company stands for – a creation that will not only accelerate the adoption of EVs but also lead this movement. Furthermore, at the Tata group, we are uniquely positioned to bring all the expertise that is necessary to build these mobility solutions and we are confident that in years to come we will make a larger and sustainable impact not only in India but globally as well.”

Adding to this, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “It is indeed a matter of pride for us at TPEM to present the AVINYA Concept to the world, a vision pivotal in signalling a ‘New Paradigm’. Holding on to its values of Simplicity, Timelessness, Effortlessness and Grace, the AVINYA is not only a concept but is our new identity, an identity which is here to challenge the status quo. It gives me an intense sense of optimism to present a new typology of vehicles that will introduce the automobile industry to options beyond mobility – a tranquil space which will offer you a complete sensory experience while on the move. At its heart, the AVINYA Concept has ‘IN’, which demonstrates our Indian roots and highlights how we pride ourselves in discovering new ways to move and power vehicles. The AVINYA Concept is the fruition of our first idea built on our Pure EV GEN 3 architecture, enabling us to produce a range of globally competitive EVs. Our vision for pure EVs is focused on delivering wellness and rejuvenation while traveling, backed by cutting-edge technologies, aimed at improving the overall quality of life.”