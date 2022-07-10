comscore Tata cars now more expensive as prices of passenger vehicles hiked
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Tata Cars Now More Expensive As Prices Of Passenger Vehicles Hiked
News

Tata cars now more expensive as prices of passenger vehicles hiked

automobile

Tata Motors' popular cars, such as Hexa, Nexon, Tiago, Punch, Altroz, Harrier, and Safari will now cost you more.

Tata Nexon

Tata Motors has announced a hike of 0.55 percent in prices of all its passenger vehicles.

Tata Motors has announced a hike in the prices of all its passenger vehicles. An average increase of 0.55 percent in the prices of cars across segments came into effect on Sunday. This means any car, depending on the variant and the model will come with a marginally increased price. However, since the hike is less than one percent, it is likely not to have a big impact on the customers’ pockets. Also Read - Tata Motors offering discounts of up to Rs 60,000 in July on Nexon, Safari, Harrier and more

“The company has taken extensive measures to absorb significant portion of the increased input costs. However, to offset the residual impact of the accumulated increase in input costs, it is passing on a minimised price hike,” Tata Motors said. Also Read - Tata Nexon to Mahindra XUV 300: Top 5 alternatives for Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022

The price hike comes close on the heels of Tata Motors’ earnings report, which highlighted a colossal 48 percent year-on-year jump in global sales during the first quarter of 2022-23. The company, which includes the luxury brand Jaguar Land Rover, said it sold over 3.16 lakh units at the end of the June quarter this year. In just last month, Tata Motors sold over 45,000 passenger vehicles in India, 3,507 of which were electric vehicles (EV) while the rest were ICE models. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki WagonR to Tata Punch: Top 5 affordable automatic cars in India under Rs 8 lakh

Tata Motors’ popular cars, such as Hexa, Nexon, Tiago, Punch, Altroz, Harrier, and Safari will now cost you more. The individual prices of each vehicle, however, are not available. However, the quantum of increase in the prices is likely to be out soon, so that customers have clarity. Tata Motors’ EVs, Tata Tigor EV and Tata Nexon EV Max are also likely to see their prices hiked. Notably, Tata Motors recently increased the prices of its commercial vehicle range by 1.5 to 2.5 percent earlier this month.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 10, 2022 1:16 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Elon Musk says all employees will get extra childcare benefits soon
News
Elon Musk says all employees will get extra childcare benefits soon
Samsung Galaxy S23 may ditch Exynos entirely in favour of Qualcomm chipset

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S23 may ditch Exynos entirely in favour of Qualcomm chipset

iPhone's Music Recognition tool can now sync history with Shazam app

Apps

iPhone's Music Recognition tool can now sync history with Shazam app

Adani Group may soon launch 5G services in India

Telecom

Adani Group may soon launch 5G services in India

Nothing Phone (1) may ditch the charger inside box

Mobiles

Nothing Phone (1) may ditch the charger inside box

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Tata cars now more expensive as prices of passenger vehicles hiked

Samsung says it treats smartphone user data as state secrets

Elon Musk says all employees will get extra childcare benefits soon

Samsung Galaxy S23 may ditch Exynos entirely in favour of Qualcomm chipset

iPhone's Music Recognition tool can now sync history with Shazam app

EU pass two new laws to reign in Big Tech: How they will affect you

How to add music on instagram story

Use 5 Gadgets and convert your home into a smart home

How to Schedule meetings in Windows Outlook

Hiking GST on online gaming from 18 percent to 28 percent will negatively impact industry: Experts

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Aiwa has launched its most awaited range of TV series, MAGNIFIQ with Magnificent Experience

Hands On

Aiwa has launched its most awaited range of TV series, MAGNIFIQ with Magnificent Experience
Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro, Prize and Specification to know more Watch the Video

News

Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro, Prize and Specification to know more Watch the Video
WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.

News

WhatsApp New Feature Alert: Users will be able to Delete 2 Days old messages, Here's how it will help.
Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs

News

Xiaomi Cyberdog, This Smart Dog could be your Next Best Friend: Feature & Specs

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999