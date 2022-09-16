Tata Harrier Suv Gets Two New Variants Xms And Xmas Check Pricing Other Details

Tata Motors has announced two new variants of the Tata Harrier SUV. The company has introduced XMAS and XMS variants with a starting price of Rs 17.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The variants have been introduced with both automatic and manual transmissions. The Manual transmission starts at Rs 17,20 lakh (ex-showroom) and the automatic is priced at Rs 18.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata has confirmed that these are introductory prices. Also Read - Tata Motors announces launch date of most affordable EV of India Tiago EV: Check details

The new XMS variant is the third from the base variant in the manual line-up, whereas, the XMAS is the 2nd from the base in terms of automatic transmission variants. Both variants get some important features such as Panaromic sunroof, Android Auto, Apple Car play, 8-speaker music system and reverse parking camera.



The new Tata Harrier has been showcased in Calypso red colour but will also be available in other standard colour options. Buyers will only get a choice of single-tone colours with the new variants. The XMAS will be powered by a Kryotec 170 Turbocharged BS6 diesel engine. This engine produces 170PS power and 350Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox in the XMAS variant.

In terms of safety, the car will get dual airbags (driver and front passenger). It will also get a hill hold, traction control, rollover mitigation, corner stability control, brake disc wiping, ABS with EBD, and a perimetric alarm system.

The two new variants get a 7-inch infotainment display and it supports steering wheel controls. However, the new variants do not support cruise control. The rider will still get 6-way adjustable driver seat, electrically adjustable outer mirrors, remote central locking, rain-sensing wipers and follow-me-home headlamps.