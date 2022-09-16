comscore Tata Motors announces launch date of most affordable EV of India Tiago EV: Check details
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Tata Motors Announces Launch Date Of Most Affordable Ev Of India Tiago Ev Check Details
News

Tata Motors announces launch date of most affordable EV of India Tiago EV: Check details

automobile

Earlier this month, Tata Motors announced its plans to expand its EV portfolio in India.

Tata Tiago EV

Tata Motors will be launching the Tata Tiago EV in India on September 28. The Tata Tiago EV will be the most affordable EV in the company’s line-up as well as the most affordable long-range electric car in the market. Tata Motors has confirmed that the Tata Tiago EV will make owning an EV accessible. The car will sit well below the Tata Nexon EV as well as the Tata Tigor EV. Also Read - Tata Group could soon set up an iPhone assembly plant in India

Earlier this month, Tata Motors announced its plans to expand its EV portfolio in India. Tata is already the leader in the electric passenger car segment thanks to offerings like the Tata Nexon EV and Tata Tigor EV. It plans to further increase penetration in the segment by offering a more affordable option in the line-up which is the Tata Tiago EV. This will not only be the cheapest Tata EV but also the cheapest EV in the country. The Indian carmaker made the announcement on World EV Day. Also Read - Tata Motors confirms Tata Tiago EV launch in India as most affordable electric car

Tata Motors has announced that Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM) has been established with TPG Rise Climate to offer new mobility solutions. TPEM aims to increase the reach of EV and support the government’s vision to have 30 percent electric vehicle penetration by 2030. Also Read – Tata Nexon, Harrier, and Safari special editions teased ahead of launch: Watch video Also Read - Tata Nexon, Harrier, and Safari special editions teased ahead of launch: Watch video

Announcing its plans on World EV Day, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “World EV Day is indeed a special day for us, as we look back and reflect on our journey so far. We are proud to lead the EV market in India, with a lion’s share of 88%. As early entrants, we have shaped the market and seen it grow with Nexon EV and Tigor EV. We have over 40,000 Tata EVs plying on road and we are grateful to the early adopters who have shown faith in the brand. Leveraging group synergies, we have also established Tata UniEVerse, a one of its kind EV ecosystem, which is further propelling the EV adoption.

“Earlier this year, we had unveiled our 3 phased approach towards building a comprehensive EV portfolio. As we accelerate our future journey, we are committed to launch 10 EVs in different product segments, body styles and affordability levels. Today, is a momentous occasion for us, as we announce the expansion of our EV portfolio further with a new mainstream intervention from the stable of Tata Motors, the Tiago EV. As a leader, we are now pioneering the next phase of the EV market expansion, which will bring all the EV benefits of an exciting yet easy drive, silent cabin, low cost of ownership to a more accessible level.”

  • Published Date: September 16, 2022 1:00 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 16, 2022 1:03 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Realme GT Neo 3T alternatives vs competition
Photo Gallery
Realme GT Neo 3T alternatives vs competition
Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022: 57 percent discount on premium Samsung phones including Galaxy S22+, S21 FE 5G and more

Deals

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022: 57 percent discount on premium Samsung phones including Galaxy S22+, S21 FE 5G and more

Netflix Tudum Global Fan event: Top upcoming series to look out for

Photo Gallery

Netflix Tudum Global Fan event: Top upcoming series to look out for

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022: Paytm cashback offers announced, check details here

Deals

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022: Paytm cashback offers announced, check details here

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 announced: Check details

Gaming

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 announced: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022: 57 percent discount on premium Samsung phones including Galaxy S22+, S21 FE 5G and more

iPhone 13, Check out the Best Deals and Offers on iPhone 13, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022: Paytm cashback offers announced, check details here

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 announced: Check details

YouTube, Meta will expand policies, research to fight online extremism

5G is coming to India. This is how to prepare for it.

Breakthrough Innovation for a Brighter Future

iPhone 14 series shipments in India estimated to rise 50 percent, thanks to aggressive pricing

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14 Plus: What is different?

Don't like the iPhone 14 notch? Spend more money to get rid of it

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iPhone 13 Offer, Check out the Best Deals and Offers on this Smartphone

News

iPhone 13 Offer, Check out the Best Deals and Offers on this Smartphone
Google Pixel 7 Series is Launching on Oct 6th 2022, Watch Video For Details

News

Google Pixel 7 Series is Launching on Oct 6th 2022, Watch Video For Details
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review: Great and Classy Foldable Smartphone

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review: Great and Classy Foldable Smartphone
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Check Out Discounted Prices of iPhone 12 and iPhone 13

News

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Check Out Discounted Prices of iPhone 12 and iPhone 13