Tata Motors announces launch date of most affordable EV of India Tiago EV: Check details

Tata Motors will be launching the Tata Tiago EV in India on September 28. The Tata Tiago EV will be the most affordable EV in the company's line-up as well as the most affordable long-range electric car in the market. Tata Motors has confirmed that the Tata Tiago EV will make owning an EV accessible. The car will sit well below the Tata Nexon EV as well as the Tata Tigor EV.

Earlier this month, Tata Motors announced its plans to expand its EV portfolio in India. Tata is already the leader in the electric passenger car segment thanks to offerings like the Tata Nexon EV and Tata Tigor EV. It plans to further increase penetration in the segment by offering a more affordable option in the line-up which is the Tata Tiago EV. This will not only be the cheapest Tata EV but also the cheapest EV in the country. The Indian carmaker made the announcement on World EV Day.

Tata Motors has announced that Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM) has been established with TPG Rise Climate to offer new mobility solutions. TPEM aims to increase the reach of EV and support the government's vision to have 30 percent electric vehicle penetration by 2030.

Announcing its plans on World EV Day, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “World EV Day is indeed a special day for us, as we look back and reflect on our journey so far. We are proud to lead the EV market in India, with a lion’s share of 88%. As early entrants, we have shaped the market and seen it grow with Nexon EV and Tigor EV. We have over 40,000 Tata EVs plying on road and we are grateful to the early adopters who have shown faith in the brand. Leveraging group synergies, we have also established Tata UniEVerse, a one of its kind EV ecosystem, which is further propelling the EV adoption.

“Earlier this year, we had unveiled our 3 phased approach towards building a comprehensive EV portfolio. As we accelerate our future journey, we are committed to launch 10 EVs in different product segments, body styles and affordability levels. Today, is a momentous occasion for us, as we announce the expansion of our EV portfolio further with a new mainstream intervention from the stable of Tata Motors, the Tiago EV. As a leader, we are now pioneering the next phase of the EV market expansion, which will bring all the EV benefits of an exciting yet easy drive, silent cabin, low cost of ownership to a more accessible level.”