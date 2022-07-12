Tata Motors announces Nexon EV Prime with new features: Check pricing, availability

Tata Motors announced Nexon EV Prime with new smart features such as the Multi-Mode Regen, Automatic Brake Lamp Activation on Regen, Cruise Control, Indirect Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (iTPMS), Smartwatch integrated connectivity feature, and Charging Timeout of 110 seconds. Also Read - Iconic Ambassador maker Hindustan Motors to launch electric two-wheelers: Report

Tata Motors is also extending these new features to over 22,000 existing Nexon EV owners, through a software update. Tata claims that this update will benefit current owners by enhancing their drive experience, connectivity and efficiency.

Tata Motors is offering the first software update to its existing customers, free of charge, from July 25 at its authorized service centres. Tata Motors will also roll-out an educative programme for customers soon. The company has announced that subsequent software updates to all existing owners will be on a paid basis.

The Nexon EV Prime will get the same ARAI-certified range of 312 km on a single charge. It is equipped with a high-efficiency 129 PS permanent-magnet AC motor, powered by a high-capacity 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. The car comes with dust and waterproof battery pack, which meets IP67 standards.

The Nexon EV Prime also offers a warranty of 8 years or 1,60,000 kms (whichever is earlier) on battery and motor. Furthermore, the car offers 35 Mobile App-based connected features, ranging from remote commands, and vehicle-tracking to driving behavior analytics, navigation, and remote diagnostics. The Nexon EV is available in three colours: Signature Teal Blue, Glacier White and the recently introduced Daytona Grey.

According to Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd.,“The Nexon EV has captured the imagination of the entire nation and has consistently led the way in the electric vehicle segment since its launch. It is the default choice for EV intenders with a market share of over 65%. With the Nexon EV Prime we expect to further strengthen our strategy of keeping our product offerings New Forever. Further with this software update to current owners we are setting new benchmark of what customers can expect as part of Tata EV ownership experience.”