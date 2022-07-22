Tata Motors to supply 1500 electric buses to Delhi Transport Corporation

Tata Motors on Friday announced that it has bagged order of 1500 electric buses from Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) under the larger tender by Convergence Energy Services Limited. Tata Motors will supply, operate and maintain air-conditioned, low-floor, 12-metre fully built electric buses for 12 years, as per the contract. Also Read - Tata Nexon EV, Tata Nexon EV MAX prices hiked by Rs 60,000: Details here

Commenting on the occasion, Neeraj Semwal, IAS, MD – Delhi Transport Corporation, said, “We are delighted to confirm the order of 1500 electric buses to Tata Motors. The induction of the environment-friendly buses will help largely in reducing air pollution and benefit millions of Delhi citizens. DTC remains committed to introducing new technologies for benefit of passengers and society, at large.” Also Read - Delhi govt mandates cab aggregators, food delivery services to have all-electric vehicle fleet by April 2030

Company’s state-of-the-art research and development facilities have steadily worked to engineer innovative solutions powered by alternate fuel technology, including battery-electric, hybrid, CNG, LNG and hydrogen fuel cell technology. Till date, Tata Motors has supplied more than 650 electric buses across multiple cities in India, which have cumulatively clocked more than 39 million kilometres. Also Read - Tata Motors offering discounts of up to Rs 60,000 in July on Nexon, Safari, Harrier and more

“We are delighted to have won the largest order for electric buses by DTC. The delivery of these buses will further fortify our partnership with DTC and help in environment-friendly mass mobility for the city of Delhi. We are committed towards modernising public transportation in India and keep sustainability at the core in the designing of futuristic vehicles,” Rohit Srivastava, Vice President, Product Line – Buses, Tata Motors, noted.

Tata Motors recently announced a hike in the prices of all its passenger vehicles. An average increase of 0.55 percent in the prices of cars across segments came into effect on Sunday. This means any car, depending on the variant and the model will come with a marginally increased price. However, since the hike is less than one percent, it is likely not to have a big impact on the customers’ pockets.

The price hike comes close on the heels of Tata Motors’ earnings report, which highlighted a colossal 48 percent year-on-year jump in global sales during the first quarter of 2022-23. The company, which includes the luxury brand Jaguar Land Rover, said it sold over 3.16 lakh units at the end of the June quarter this year.