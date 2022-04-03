Tata Motors Delivers Over 700 Nexon Evs And Tigor Evs In A Single Day

Tata Motors has become the first Indian automobile maker to deliver over 700 EVs in a single day. The deliveries were done in Maharashtra and Goa on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. The company delivered 712 EVs which included 564 Nexon EVs and 148 Tigor EVs to individual customers in Maharashtra and Goa. Also Read - Tata Motors to reveal a new Electric SUV concept on April 6

Tata Motors also crossed another benchmark earlier this month after reporting sales of over 3000 EVs in a single month. The figure of 712 deliveries in a day is bound to take Tata Motor's EV sales numbers further in April. Tata Motors reported that it has a market share of 87% in India and over 21,500 Tata EVs are on road to date.

According to Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. "As India treads towards electrification in mobility, Tata Motors takes pride in being the market leaders in this space by providing thoughtfully packaged products that are helping customers #EvolveToElectric. Today's occasion of delivering 712 EVs in a single day to customers across Maharashtra and Goa (a milestone achieved by a 4 wheeler manufacturer in India) is a feat we are ecstatic about. It not only proves the successful inroads that Tata Motors' EVs have made in the personal mobility space but also stands as a testament to the value and confidence customers are seeing in them. Tata Motors is constantly working towards educating and enhancing the adoption of electric mobility in India and we hope that this occasion sets an example for other states to join and support India's green wave."

Tata Motors New Electric SUV

Tata will be launching a new Electric SUV concept on Wednesday. The company has sent out invites for an event at 12 PM. Tata has managed to keep things under wraps for the new electric vehicle. The latest teaser shows a futuristic-looking silhouette of a vehicle. The company also revealed a new teaser video of the car. Earlier, we were expecting the company to introduce the Nexon EV Long Range with 40kW battery. It was spotted testing a number of times.

Currently, Nexon EV has ARAI certified range of 312km on a single charge. It gets a 129 PS permanent-magnet AC motor, powered by a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. The existing model has a market share of 63.62%. The battery pack on the car is dust and waterproof, which meets IP67 standards. It offers 35 Mobile Apps based connected features.

The Tigor EV gets an ARAI certified range of 306km, and comes with a 26-kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. It produces a peak power output of 55 kW and a peak torque of 170 Nm. Tata claims it does 0 to 60 kmph in 5.7 seconds. The Tigor EV comes with an 8-year and 1,60,000 km battery and motor warranty.