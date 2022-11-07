comscore Tata Motors hikes price for its passenger vehicles in India: Check details here
Tata Motors hikes price for its passenger vehicles in India: Check details here

Tata Motors

Tata Motors

Image: Tata Motors

Tata Motors has hiked the prices for all its passenger vehicles in India. The carmaker has announced that it has hiked the prices for all its passenger vehicles in India by 0.9 percent. This price hike will come into effect in car models available across the country starting November 7, 2022. Also Read - Tata to hire up to 45,000 women workers at its Apple iPhone components plant

“Tata Motors, India’s leading vehicle manufacturer has announced a marginal price increase across its passenger vehicles. Effective November 7, 2022, weighted average increase will be 0.9%, depending on the variant and model,” Tata Motors said in a statement. Also Read - Tata Tiago NRG CNG to launch in India soon: Here’s what we know so far

What cars are affected by the price hike

At the moment, Tata Motors sells a wide range of passenger vehicles in under under Tata Punch, Tata Tiago, Tata Tigor, Tata Altroz, Tata Nexon, Tata Harrier and Tata Safari brandings. With this price hike, prices of all these cars, including all of their variants, will go up in India starting today. Also Read - Tata Play Binge app now available to non-DTH subscribers: Check details

Fourth price hike this year

It is worth noting that this is the fourth time that the company has hiked prices for its passenger vehicles in India this year. The first price hike was announced on January 19, 2022. At the time, Tata Motors had increased the prices of its cars by 0.9 percent. The second price hike, on the other hand, took place on April 23, 2022. At the time, the company increased the price of its cars by 1.1 percent. The last price hike took place on July 9, 2022. At the time, the carmaker increased the prices of its cars by 0.55 percent.

Why the price hike

As far as the reason for this price hike is concerned, Tata Motors in a release said that the latest round of price hike comes owing to an increase in the overall input cost. The carmaker also said that it has been absorbing a significant part of this price increase. But now, it has decided to pass down a fraction of that price hike to the interested buyers.

“The company has been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs but the steep rise in overall input costs has compelled it to pass on some proportion through this minimal price hike,” the company added in its statement.

  • Published Date: November 7, 2022 5:03 PM IST
