comscore Tata Motors offering discounts of up to Rs 45,000 in June on these cars
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Tata Motors Offering Discounts Of Up To Rs 45000 In June On Nexon Safari Harrier And More
News

Tata Motors offering discounts of up to Rs 45,000 in June on Nexon, Safari, Harrier and more

automobile

For the month of June, Tiago, is on sale with an upfront cash discount of Rs 10,000. However, it is only applicable on higher variants - on XZ trim and above.

Tata Safari

Tata Motors is ready to expand production

For the month of June, the Indian car manufacturer Tata is offering discounts on the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari. However, Tiago’s and Tigor’s CNG variants, Punch, Altroz, and the electric versions of the Tigor and Nexon do not get any offers. Also Read - More Tata EVs to hit the road as company receives biggest order of 10,000 EVs

For the month of June, Tiago, is on sale with an upfront cash discount of Rs 10,000. However, it is only applicable on higher variants – on XZ trim and above. Furthermore, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 is applicable on the purchase this month, in conjunction with a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. Also Read - Tata Motors sets new sales records in electric vehicle, passenger vehicle, SUV segments

Tata Tigor, can be bought with a cash benefit of Rs 10,000 on XZ trims and above, while an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 is available on all the trims. Moreover, a corporate benefit of Rs 3,000 is offered on the purchase. Also Read - Mahindra Thar to Mahindra XUV700: Top 5 SUVs in India under Rs 15 lakh

The Tata Harrier is available with the highest savings of up to Rs 45,00, there’s no cash discount here. One can also avail of an exchange discount worth up to Rs 40,000 with the Tata Safari three-row SUV.

Tata Nexon is also available with a corporate benefit of Rs 3,000 for petrol trims and Rs 5,000 for diesel trims. No cash benefit or exchange bonus is a part of the deal.

Tata Motors recently announced its sales figures for the month of May. The Indian car manufacturer has achieved numerous milestones in sales as the automobile sector struggles to keep up with demand. In the passenger vehicle (PV) segment, Tata Motors registered a YoY growth of 185 percent in the month of May 2022. Tata sold a total of 43,341 units of PVs in the month of May 2022. In comparison, the brand had only sold 15,181 units in May 2021. Tata’s total domestic sales (including passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles) reached a staggering 74,755 units, which is a growth of 204 percent.

The company has registered an uptick in both the ICE-powered PV segment and electric powertrain. In the ICE segment, Tata Motors registered a growth of 171 percent with sales of 39,887 units in May 2022. In comparison, it had only sold 14,705 units in May 2021.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 7, 2022 12:48 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple iOS 16 adds new iPhone 13 camera features for Portraits and Cinematic mode
Mobiles
Apple iOS 16 adds new iPhone 13 camera features for Portraits and Cinematic mode
India revises rules for social media companies to protect users rights

Apps

India revises rules for social media companies to protect users rights

New MacBook Air, MacBook Pro India prices revealed: Check all buying options

Laptops

New MacBook Air, MacBook Pro India prices revealed: Check all buying options

Apple increases price of MacBook Air M1

Laptops

Apple increases price of MacBook Air M1

Apple announces watchOS 9 update with watch faces, medication tracking & more

Photo Gallery

Apple announces watchOS 9 update with watch faces, medication tracking & more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Tata Motors offering discounts of up to Rs 45,000 in June on these cars

Delhi Airport to get 62 electric buses soon

Apple iOS 16 adds new iPhone 13 camera features for Portraits and Cinematic mode

India revises rules for social media companies to protect users rights

New MacBook Air, MacBook Pro India prices revealed: Check all buying options

From iOS 16 to Mac Book Pro with M2 Processor and Prices, All You Need To know

Apple WWDC 2022 Highlights: From iOS 16 to new MacBooks, check details

What to expect at WWDC 2022

How to Auto Delete Youtube History

WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Apple's WWDC Event 2022: From iOS 16 to MacBook Pro with M2 Processor and Prices, All You Need To know, Watch Details

News

Apple's WWDC Event 2022: From iOS 16 to MacBook Pro with M2 Processor and Prices, All You Need To know, Watch Details
How to disable Instagram's suggested posts, Watch Video to know more

News

How to disable Instagram's suggested posts, Watch Video to know more
WhatsApp's upcoming undo button will allow you to recover accidentally deleted chats

News

WhatsApp's upcoming undo button will allow you to recover accidentally deleted chats
Facebook Messenger will dedicate a calling option that will be available soon

News

Facebook Messenger will dedicate a calling option that will be available soon

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999