Tata Motors offering discounts of up to Rs 45,000 in June on Nexon, Safari, Harrier and more

For the month of June, the Indian car manufacturer Tata is offering discounts on the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari. However, Tiago’s and Tigor’s CNG variants, Punch, Altroz, and the electric versions of the Tigor and Nexon do not get any offers. Also Read - More Tata EVs to hit the road as company receives biggest order of 10,000 EVs

For the month of June, Tiago, is on sale with an upfront cash discount of Rs 10,000. However, it is only applicable on higher variants – on XZ trim and above. Furthermore, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 is applicable on the purchase this month, in conjunction with a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. Also Read - Tata Motors sets new sales records in electric vehicle, passenger vehicle, SUV segments

Tata Tigor, can be bought with a cash benefit of Rs 10,000 on XZ trims and above, while an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 is available on all the trims. Moreover, a corporate benefit of Rs 3,000 is offered on the purchase. Also Read - Mahindra Thar to Mahindra XUV700: Top 5 SUVs in India under Rs 15 lakh

The Tata Harrier is available with the highest savings of up to Rs 45,00, there’s no cash discount here. One can also avail of an exchange discount worth up to Rs 40,000 with the Tata Safari three-row SUV.

Tata Nexon is also available with a corporate benefit of Rs 3,000 for petrol trims and Rs 5,000 for diesel trims. No cash benefit or exchange bonus is a part of the deal.

Tata Motors recently announced its sales figures for the month of May. The Indian car manufacturer has achieved numerous milestones in sales as the automobile sector struggles to keep up with demand. In the passenger vehicle (PV) segment, Tata Motors registered a YoY growth of 185 percent in the month of May 2022. Tata sold a total of 43,341 units of PVs in the month of May 2022. In comparison, the brand had only sold 15,181 units in May 2021. Tata’s total domestic sales (including passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles) reached a staggering 74,755 units, which is a growth of 204 percent.

The company has registered an uptick in both the ICE-powered PV segment and electric powertrain. In the ICE segment, Tata Motors registered a growth of 171 percent with sales of 39,887 units in May 2022. In comparison, it had only sold 14,705 units in May 2021.