Tata Motors Raises Prices Of All Passenger Vehicles Check Details

News

Tata Motors announces price hike for all its passenger vehicles: Check details

automobile

Similar to the previous price hikes, Tata Motors is expected to honor the older prices for customers who had booked their cars before April 23

Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago price hike

Tata Motors has announced a price hike for all its passenger vehicles, which includes both electric vehicles and ICE powered units. The company claims that the price increase has been attributed to the rising input costs. Also Read - Upcoming electric cars and SUVs from Tata Motors

The new increased prices are effective starting today (April 23). According to a statement from the company, the weighted average increase is 1.1%, depending on the variant and model. Similar to the previous price hikes, Tata Motors is expected to honor the older prices for customers who had booked their cars before April 23. Last month,  the company announced an increase in price in the range of 2-2.5% for all its commercial vehicles. The new prices came into effect from April 1 . Also Read - New Tata electric SUV CURVV revealed: View Pics

This is the second time Tata Motors has increased prices of its passenger vehicles this year. The company announced the first price hike in January with an average increase of 0.9%. The price hike was attributed to input costs as well. At the same time, the Company has also taken a reduction of upto Rs 10,000 on specific variants. Also Read - Tata Motors sets new record by delivering over 700 EVs in a single day

Tata Motors will be conducting an event on April 29 and it is expected to launch a new EV. The details are still pretty scarce. However, Tata Motors is expected to launch the Nexon EV long range as it has been seen testing a few times.

The Tata Nexon EV long range will come with a 40kW battery. The battery in the current generation is 30kW. The added battery can provide a range of around 400 km. The added range will allow Tata Motors to take the fight to the likes of the MG ZS EV. However, the new long range might be priced more aggressively in the price bracket of Rs 16 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

Tata Motors also has plans to launch the Altroz EV. This electric vehicle is expected to be placed under the Nexon but in the same range as the Tata Tigor EV. The car will use the same Ziptron technology that is used in the Nexon EV and Tigor EV.

