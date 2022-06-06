Tata Motors is all set to deliver its biggest electric vehicle fleet to EV mobility company BlueSmart. The company has decided to deliver 10,000 XPRES T EVs to BluSmart Electric Mobility. The XPRES T EVs are based on the Tigor EV. The XPRES T EVs are built with fleets in mind. Also Read - West Bengal to add 2,000 electric buses, convert 3,000 buses to CNG-run vehicles

According to Tata Motors, the new agreement of delivering 10,000 units makes this the biggest ever EV fleet order in India. The deliveries for the new electric cars will begin soon. The new vehicles being delivered by Tata Motors will be in addition to the 3,500 XPRES T EV order, which was signed in October last year. BluSmart is a ride-hailing service provider that only uses EVs and it rivals big cab aggregators such as Ola and Uber, at least in select cities. Also Read - Tata Motors sets new sales records in electric vehicle, passenger vehicle, SUV segments

Tata XPRES T EV Specs

The EV was launched last year in July and it is similar to the Tata Tigor EV. However, the XPRES brand has been introduced exclusively for fleet customers and XPRES-T EV is the first vehicle under this brand. Also Read - Mahindra XUV300 Electric driving range to be revealed soon: Check details

The XPRES-T electric sedan comes with 2 range options – 213km and 165km (ARAI certified range under test conditions). It comes with a battery of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh and can be charged from 0- 80% in 90 mins and 110 mins, respectively. Both variants of the cars get support for fast charging. Additionally, riders can also normally charge the car from any 15 A plug point.

The XPRES T EV comes with a single speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, ABS with EBD as standard across variants. The interiors are completely black with automatic climate control and Electric Blue accents across its interior and exterior. The car is available in a single colour: Pearlescent White.

Tata Motors has been dominating the EV market with a lion’s share of 87% in FY’22. The company has over 25,000 EVs on road till date in personal and fleet segment.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “Tata Motors is taking active steps towards the rapid electrification of mobility, and it is heartening to see renowned fleet aggregators joining the green mobility wave with us. We are delighted to continue our association with BluSmart Electric Mobility as we deploy 10,000 XPRES-T EVs across the country. Our XPRES-T EV fleet offers an optimal battery size along with a captive fast charging solution and has already set benchmarks in its category. Tata Motors is constantly working towards educating and enhancing the adoption of electric mobility in India and we hope that more people join us in this journey as we mobilize the nation to #EvolveToElectric.”

Anmol Singh Jaggi, CoFounder, BluSmart Electric Mobility said, “With our $50M in Series A fundraise, we are supercharged to rapidly expand across Delhi NCR and the metro cities. We are thankful to Tata Motors for charging up our journey to scale up at a fast pace. BluSmart Electric Mobility has covered 50 million clean kms and delivered over 1.6 million zero-emission rides with an elevated customer experience on its platform. We are building a large-scale integrated EV mobility ecosystem in India – from the country’s largest fully-electric ride hailing service to the largest network of EV charging super hubs. With the increasing fleet size we are leading India on the path to reliable, sustainable and zero-emissions mobility and also creating more inclusive and economic opportunities for driver partners.”