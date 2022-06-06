comscore Tata Motors receives biggest order of 10,000 EVs from Uber, Ola rival BluSmart
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Tata Motors Receives Biggest Order Of 10000 Evs From Uber Ola Rival Blusmart
News

More Tata EVs to hit the road as company receives biggest order of 10,000 EVs

automobile

Tata Motors has been dominating the EV market with a lion’s share of 87% in FY22. The company has over 25,000 EVs on road to date in the personal and fleet segments.

Tata XPRES T EV

Tata Motors has been dominating the EV market with a lion’s share of 87% in FY’22.

Tata Motors is all set to deliver its biggest electric vehicle fleet to EV mobility company BlueSmart. The company has decided to deliver 10,000 XPRES T EVs to BluSmart Electric Mobility. The XPRES T EVs are based on the Tigor EV. The XPRES T EVs are built with fleets in mind. Also Read - West Bengal to add 2,000 electric buses, convert 3,000 buses to CNG-run vehicles

According to Tata Motors, the new agreement of delivering 10,000 units makes this the biggest ever EV fleet order in India. The deliveries for the new electric cars will begin soon. The new vehicles being delivered by Tata Motors will be in addition to the 3,500 XPRES T EV order, which was signed in October last year. BluSmart is a ride-hailing service provider that only uses EVs and it rivals big cab aggregators such as Ola and Uber, at least in select cities. Also Read - Tata Motors sets new sales records in electric vehicle, passenger vehicle, SUV segments

Tata XPRES T EV Specs

The EV was launched last year in July and it is similar to the Tata Tigor EV. However, the XPRES brand has been introduced exclusively for fleet customers and XPRES-T EV is the first vehicle under this brand. Also Read - Mahindra XUV300 Electric driving range to be revealed soon: Check details

The XPRES-T electric sedan comes with 2 range options – 213km and 165km (ARAI certified range under test conditions). It comes with a battery of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh and can be charged from 0- 80% in 90 mins and 110 mins, respectively. Both variants of the cars get support for fast charging. Additionally, riders can also normally charge the car from any 15 A plug point.

The XPRES T EV comes with a single speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, ABS with EBD as standard across variants. The interiors are completely black with automatic climate control and Electric Blue accents across its interior and exterior. The car is available in a single colour: Pearlescent White.

Tata Motors has been dominating the EV market with a lion’s share of 87% in FY’22. The company has over 25,000 EVs on road till date in personal and fleet segment.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “Tata Motors is taking active steps towards the rapid electrification of mobility, and it is heartening to see renowned fleet aggregators joining the green mobility wave with us. We are delighted to continue our association with BluSmart Electric Mobility as we deploy 10,000 XPRES-T EVs across the country. Our XPRES-T EV fleet offers an optimal battery size along with a captive fast charging solution and has already set benchmarks in its category. Tata Motors is constantly working towards educating and enhancing the adoption of electric mobility in India and we hope that more people join us in this journey as we mobilize the nation to #EvolveToElectric.”

Anmol Singh Jaggi, CoFounder, BluSmart Electric Mobility said, “With our $50M in Series A fundraise, we are supercharged to rapidly expand across Delhi NCR and the metro cities. We are thankful to Tata Motors for charging up our journey to scale up at a fast pace. BluSmart Electric Mobility has covered 50 million clean kms and delivered over 1.6 million zero-emission rides with an elevated customer experience on its platform. We are building a large-scale integrated EV mobility ecosystem in India – from the country’s largest fully-electric ride hailing service to the largest network of EV charging super hubs. With the increasing fleet size we are leading India on the path to reliable, sustainable and zero-emissions mobility and also creating more inclusive and economic opportunities for driver partners.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 6, 2022 1:58 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp to add another verification code to prevent fraud: Check details
Apps
WhatsApp to add another verification code to prevent fraud: Check details
Nothing Phone (1) display details tipped ahead of the official launch

Mobiles

Nothing Phone (1) display details tipped ahead of the official launch

Apple to ship up to 7 million MacBook Air by end of 2022, new colour coming

Laptops

Apple to ship up to 7 million MacBook Air by end of 2022, new colour coming

Apple WWDC 2022 to kick off tonight: When and where to watch the livestream

How To

Apple WWDC 2022 to kick off tonight: When and where to watch the livestream

West Bengal to add 2,000 electric buses to its fleet soon

automobile

West Bengal to add 2,000 electric buses to its fleet soon

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

More Tata EVs to hit the road as company receives biggest order of 10,000 EVs

WhatsApp to add another verification code to prevent fraud: Check details

Apple to ship up to 7 million MacBook Air by end of 2022, new colour coming

West Bengal to add 2,000 electric buses to its fleet soon

iOS 15 installed on 89% of iPhones introduced in last 4 years

What to expect at WWDC 2022

How to Auto Delete Youtube History

WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent

Best Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 50000

Smartwatches under Rs 2000

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Facebook Messenger will dedicate a calling option that will be available soon

News

Facebook Messenger will dedicate a calling option that will be available soon
Meta introduces new tools for editing Reels on Instagram and Facebook, watch video to know more

News

Meta introduces new tools for editing Reels on Instagram and Facebook, watch video to know more
Google Chrome is set to restrict notifications from

News

Google Chrome is set to restrict notifications from "disruptive" websites soon
TIKTOK Is Relaunching In India, Here's Everything you need to know

News

TIKTOK Is Relaunching In India, Here's Everything you need to know

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999