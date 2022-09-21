Tata Motors rolls out 4,00,000th unit of Tata Nexon SUV, launches new XZ+ (L) variant

Tata Motors celebrates the roll-out of 4,00,000th unit of Nexon from its Ranjangaon facility in Pune. In order to celebrate the occasion, the company has also introduced a new XZ+(L) variant. The new variant of the Tata Nexon will be available across all showrooms in India. The Nexon XZ+(L) has been launched at an attractive price of Rs 11,37,900 (ex-showroom New Delhi). This new offering by Tata Motors will sport intriguing features such as a wireless charger, ventilated leatherette seats, air purifier and an auto-dimming IRVM. Furthermore, the new XZ+(L) variant will also be offered in Dark edition of Nexon. The new XZ+(L) variant which will be available in Petrol and Diesel powertrains, with manual and automatic transmission options. Also Read - All new Tata Harrier XMAS, XMS variant launched at Rs 17.20 lakh: Details here

The Tata Nexon is one of the best-selling SUVs in the country. The company claims it is the best-selling car in its segment. Nexon takes on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet. The Brezza recently received an update and is expected to give Nexon a run for its money. Tata Nexon starts at a price of Rs 7.60 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes all the way to 14.08 lakh (ex-showroom).

A statement issued by the company says, "Tata Motors celebrates the roll-out of 400,000th unit of Nexon, India's first car with a full 5-star adult safety rating by Global NCAP, from its Ranjangaon facility in Pune. Showcasing the tremendous success and growth of the Nexon brand, the company achieved this feat in just seven months after clocking its 300K milestone, narrowing the time gap between each milestone of 1 lakh units produced since launch. Emerging as the best-selling SUV in its segment by topping the sales charts and registering a staggering 72% YTD growth, the Nexon is clearly the preferred SUV among Indian auto buyers."