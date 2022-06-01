Tata Motors has announced its sales figures for the month of May. The Indian car manufacturer has achieved numerous milestones in sales as the automobile sector struggles to keep up with demand. In the passenger vehicle (PV) segment, Tata Motors registered a YoY growth of 185 percent in the month of May 2022. Tata sold a total of 43,341 units of PVs in the month of May 2022. In comparison, the brand had only sold 15,181 units in May 2021. Tata’s total domestic sales (including passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles) reached a staggering 74,755 units, which is a growth of 204 percent. Also Read - Half of cars sold by 2030 will have electric powertrain: Report

Total Domestic Sales

Category May 2022 May 2021 % change (Y-o-Y) Total Domestic Sales 74,755 24,552 204%

The company has registered an uptick in both the ICE-powered PV segment and electric powertrain. In the ICE segment, Tata Motors registered a growth of 171 percent with sales of 39,887 units in May 2022. In comparison, it had only sold 14,705 units in May 2021. Also Read - Tata Motors signs MoU to take over Ford India’s Gujarat plant

The EV segment is where Tata has shined the most. The company has registered a whopping 626 percent growth in May 2022 compared to the same period last year. In May 2021, Tata had sold 476 units, whereas this year in May, it sold 3,454 units. This is the highest sales the company has achieved in the EV segment in a month. Also Read - Tata Motors sets record by filing maximum number of patents in a year

The company has also made a record in overall PV sales in a month. Since its inception, Tata Motors has recorded the highest sales figure of 43,341 units. This includes PVs and EVs.

Passenger Vehicle sales

Category May 2022 May 2021 % change (Y-o-Y) PV ICE 39,887 14,705 171% PV EV 3,454 476 626% Total PV Domestic 43,341 15,181 185%

The company has also set a new record for some of its popular SUVs in the market. The Tata Nexon has registered the highest sales to date and the company claims it has become the best-selling SUV in India. The monthly sales boost in the SUV segment can also be seen with the bigger SUVs offered by Tata Motors. The Tata Harrier and Tata Safari registered the highest ever sales since their launch.