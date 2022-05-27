Tata Motors Sets Record By Filing Record Number Of Patents In A Year

Tata Motors has announced that it has filed a record number of patents in FY22. The Indian carmaker filed a total of 125 patents in a year. The company claims that this is the highest ever in history. The patents filed include a range of innovations & developments in traditional & new energy powertrain technologies, safety, connected vehicle technologies, body in white (BIW) & trims along with other vehicle systems. Tata also confirmed that it has also received a grant of 56 patents during the same period. Also Read - BMW i4 launched in India at Rs 69.90 lakh with 590 km range

Tata Motors has been making investments in new technologies for future vehicles. According to Tata, its capabilities in R&D, technology incubation in both commercial and passenger vehicles has resulted in the introduction of innovations over the years in its vehicles.

Tata Motors is currently the third best-selling brand in the country after Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai. The company has also registered success in the EV segment with its Ziptron technology-based powertrains. Tata Nexon was recently crowned as the best-selling SUV in the country and even the Nexon EV played a role in pushing the sub-4m SUV forward.

Tata Concept Cars

Tata Avinya: The company recently showcased a concept of its upcoming electric car Tata Avinya. The electric car could be one of the reasons why the brand has filed the patents. The car will be launched in the year 2025 but it plans to re-invent the EV market. The concept had numerous first-in-segment features such as swiveling seats, complete sunroof, winged doors, and much more.

Tata Curvv: On the ICE-engine side of things too, Tata has some aces up its sleeve. The Indian brand had showcased their concept SUV Curvv earlier this year. It will be taking on Mahindra Scorpio, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta and even MG Hector.

Rajendra Petkar, President & CTO, Tata Motors, said, “We have established a legacy of setting new benchmarks with cutting-edge technologies and features in the areas of new energy solutions, safety, product performance, cost of ownership and digitalization. An enabling culture and ecosystem to foster innovation amongst our workforce and the drive to keep challenging the status quo in pursuit of excellence has been the key to delivery. We remain committed to use our engineering prowess in creating top class mobility solutions to serve the evolving aspirations of our customers.”