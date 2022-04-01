comscore Tata Motors sold over 19,000 electric cars in FY22, sets new record
  • Home
  • automobile
  • Tata Motors Sold Over 19000 Electric Cars In Fy22 Sets New Record
News

Tata Motors sold the maximum number of EVs ever in FY22

automobile

Tata Motors Passenger and Electric Vehicle has also reported its highest-ever quarterly sales of 9,095 units in Q4FY22

Nexon EV

Tata Motors has reported its highest-ever EV sales in the last fiscal year. The company claims it managed to achieve this milestone despite challenges in the supply chain. Also Read - Govt to take action against EV brands found responsible for electric scooters catching fire

The company has registered a “record-breaking FY, Quarter & Month for Tata Motors Passenger and Electric Vehicle. The company has announced that it made the highest ever annual EV sales of 19,106 units in FY22. This is a sharp rise of 353 percent in comparison to EV sales in FY21. Also Read - Made in India Tata Tigor EV has been launched in a new country: Check details

Tata Motors Passenger and Electric Vehicle has also reported its highest-ever quarterly sales of 9,095 units in Q4FY22. This is a sharp rise of 432 percent, compared to the sales in Q4FY21. Also Read - Tesla to shut down China factory in view of Covid spread: Report

In terms of monthly sales too, Tata Motors reported its highest-ever sales of 3,357 units in March 2022 up 377 percent compared to March 21.

In terms of overall Passenger Vehicles sales, Tata Motors has registered the highest ever annual sales of 3,70,372 units in FY22. The sales were up by 67 percent compared to FY21. In terms of quarterly sales, Tata Motors registered sales of 1,23,051 units in Q4FY22 up by 47 percent compared to Q4FY21. In terms of monthly sales, Tata Motors has announced that its sold a total of 42,293 units in March 2022. This is also a substantial jump of 43 percent when compared to March’21. The company also reported the highest-ever monthly SUV sales of 29,559 units in March 2022.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 1, 2022 3:11 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Electronic Entertainment Expo 2022 canceled, expected to comeback in 2023
News
Electronic Entertainment Expo 2022 canceled, expected to comeback in 2023
Top true crime series that you can stream on Netflix now

Photo Gallery

Top true crime series that you can stream on Netflix now

Top crime series to watch online now: House of Secrets, Ted Bundy Tapes, Tiger King and more

Photo Gallery

Top crime series to watch online now: House of Secrets, Ted Bundy Tapes, Tiger King and more

Google Meet s latest update lets you use Meet in Docs, Sheets, and Slides

News

Google Meet s latest update lets you use Meet in Docs, Sheets, and Slides

Govt to take action against EV brands after fire accidents

automobile

Govt to take action against EV brands after fire accidents

How to share YouTube videos on Snapchat

How To

How to share YouTube videos on Snapchat

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Tata Motors sold the maximum number of EVs ever in FY22

Electronic Entertainment Expo 2022 canceled, expected to comeback in 2023

Google Meet s latest update lets you use Meet in Docs, Sheets, and Slides

Govt to take action against EV brands after fire accidents

Apple in talks with a Chinese chipmaker for iPhone memory chips

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

PlayStation Plus vs Xbox Game Pass: Which service trumps the other

Electric scooters catching fire: Tips to keep EV battery safe

Crypto tax after March 31: Should you withdraw or stay put?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Tata Motors sold the maximum number of EVs ever in FY22

automobile

Tata Motors sold the maximum number of EVs ever in FY22
Govt to take action against EV brands after fire accidents

automobile

Govt to take action against EV brands after fire accidents
Made in India Tata Tigor EV has been launched in a new country

automobile

Made in India Tata Tigor EV has been launched in a new country
Tesla to shut down China factory due to Covid spread: Report

Electric Vehicle

Tesla to shut down China factory due to Covid spread: Report
Epic Games Store Spring Sale 2022: Up to 75 percent discount on Cyberpunk 2077, Horizon Zero Dawn and more

Gaming

Epic Games Store Spring Sale 2022: Up to 75 percent discount on Cyberpunk 2077, Horizon Zero Dawn and more

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G जल्द होगा भारत में लॉन्च, मिल सकता है 64MP कैमरा

Free Fire MAX के 5 सबसे लोकप्रिय बंडल, Zombie Samurai समेत कई नाम है लिस्ट में शामिल

BMOC The Grind के पहले दिन Team OX रही टॉप पर, जानें किसे मिले कितने पॉइंट

Moto G52 फोन 50MP कैमरा के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च, स्पेसिफिकेशन और रेंडर्स लीक

Free Fire MAX में Grandmaster रैंक तक कैसे पहुंचे? ये 5 टिप्स आपको बना देंगे वर्ल्ड चैंपियन

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Update | Voice Messages to Get set of New Features

News

WhatsApp New Update | Voice Messages to Get set of New Features
iPhones reported as stolen or lost will no longer be repaired by Apple - Watch the video to know the details here

News

iPhones reported as stolen or lost will no longer be repaired by Apple - Watch the video to know the details here
Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video

News

Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video
5 Tips that you can follow to increase the life of your Smartphone

News

5 Tips that you can follow to increase the life of your Smartphone

News

Tata Motors sold the maximum number of EVs ever in FY22
automobile
Tata Motors sold the maximum number of EVs ever in FY22
Electronic Entertainment Expo 2022 canceled, expected to comeback in 2023

News

Electronic Entertainment Expo 2022 canceled, expected to comeback in 2023
Google Meet s latest update lets you use Meet in Docs, Sheets, and Slides

News

Google Meet s latest update lets you use Meet in Docs, Sheets, and Slides
Govt to take action against EV brands after fire accidents

automobile

Govt to take action against EV brands after fire accidents
Apple in talks with a Chinese chipmaker for iPhone memory chips

News

Apple in talks with a Chinese chipmaker for iPhone memory chips

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers