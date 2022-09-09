Tata Motors has announced its plans to expand its EV portfolio in India. The company has shared its aim to enhance penetration into the EV segment. The company is currently the leader in the electric passenger car segment thanks to offerings like the Tata Nexon EV and Tata Tigor EV. It plans to further increase penetration in the segment by offering a more affordable option in the line-up: Tata Tiago EV. This will not only be the cheapest Tata EV but also the cheapest EV in the country. The Indian carmaker made the announcement on World EV Day. Tata has also promised to make its EVs more accessible, which will yield more affordable EVs in future. Also Read - Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV to launch in India today: Check price, feature and more

The company hasn’t shared details about the launch timeline of the new car. However, we know that the car will get “easy drive, silent cabin, low cost of ownership to a more accessible level.” Also Read - Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV debut announced, first official teaser released: Watch video

Tata Motors has announced that Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM) has been established with TPG Rise Climate to offer new mobility solutions. TPEM aims to increase the reach of EV and support the government’s vision to have 30 percent electric vehicle penetration by 2030. Also Read - Tata Nexon, Harrier, and Safari special editions teased ahead of launch: Watch video

Announcing its plans on World EV Day, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “World EV Day is indeed a special day for us, as we look back and reflect on our journey so far. We are proud to lead the EV market in India, with a lion’s share of 88%. As early entrants, we have shaped the market and seen it grow with Nexon EV and Tigor EV. We have over 40,000 Tata EVs plying on road and we are grateful to the early adopters who have shown faith in the brand. Leveraging group synergies, we have also established Tata UniEVerse, a one of its kind EV ecosystem, which is further propelling the EV adoption.

“Earlier this year, we had unveiled our 3 phased approach towards building a comprehensive EV portfolio. As we accelerate our future journey, we are committed to launch 10 EVs in different product segments, body styles and affordability levels. Today, is a momentous occasion for us, as we announce the expansion of our EV portfolio further with a new mainstream intervention from the stable of Tata Motors, the Tiago EV. As a leader, we are now pioneering the next phase of the EV market expansion, which will bring all the EV benefits of an exciting yet easy drive, silent cabin, low cost of ownership to a more accessible level.”